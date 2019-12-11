There are indications that Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani and set to get married but are being held back because of her religious faith.

According to PEOPLE, the couple have made up their minds to walk down the aisle. However, Gwen Stefani is a practicing Catholic and hopes to get married in the church.

Now the little is that Roman Catholic Church does not allow remarriage after a divorce unless the earlier marriage is annulled, which can be a lengthy process, and the Stefani insider confirms a church ceremony “isn’t possible currently.”

There are indications that Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani and set to get married but are being held back because of her religious faith. [Instagram/GwenStefani]

Gwen Stefani got married to Gavin Rossdale in the Catholic church and that marriage ended after 15 years. They have three sons; Kingston, 13, Zuma, 11, and Apollo, 5, together.

Still, the Voice coaches are certain they’ve found “the one” in each other and are “very serious” about their relationship, says a friend of the couple. “It’s definitely headed toward marriage. “They’re all very like-minded and comfortable with each other,” says the friend.

According to PEOPLE, the couple have made up their minds to walk down the aisle. However, Gwen Stefani is a practicing Catholic and hopes to get married in the church. [Instagram/GwenStefani]

“Gwen brings this sparkle to the country world. Her love for Blake is clear, and she’s been embraced by everyone.”