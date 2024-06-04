Breaking news:
Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Ghana's 1-year-old Ace Liam officially receives his Guinness World Record certificate

Dorcas Agambila

At the tender age of one, Ace-Liam Nana Sam Ankrah has been officially recognised by Guinness World Records as the youngest male artist to achieve this feat.

Ghana's 1-year-old Ace Liam is Guinness World Records' Youngest Male Artist
With a record-breaking accomplishment at just one year and 152 days old, Ace-Liam has made a notable mark in the art world, surpassing the previous record held by Dante Lamb since 2003, who was three years old at the time of his achievement.

The record-setting journey for Ace-Liam began with a notable endeavour in Accra between 18 and 20 January 2024, leading him to this significant recognition.

One-year-old Ace-Liam
Chantelle Kuukua Eghan, Ace-Liam's mother and an eight-year veteran artist, expressed her immense pride in her son's artistic prowess to the BBC, hopeful that he will make a significant impact in the art world.

"Ace-Liam intuitively understands which colours blend well," shared Ms Eghan, who first noticed his artistic inclination when he was just six months old.

To be eligible for this world record, Guinness World Records stipulated that Ace-Liam must participate in a professional art exhibition open to the public and successfully sell his artwork.

One-year-old Ace-Liam
Additionally, his artwork had to meet professional standards, be independently created, and have supporting evidence to prove this.

Ace-Liam's artwork was showcased at the Museum of Science and Technology in Accra from December to early January, where he impressively sold nine out of ten displayed pieces. His work caught the attention of the First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo, who commissioned a piece during the exhibition.

As this young prodigy approaches his second birthday in July, he has already sold 15 paintings and is preparing to host an upcoming auction.

