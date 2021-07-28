'If you're living off a man, don't give false narratives of how hard you work' - Georgina Onuoha

The movie star who just obtained a new degree made this known via her Instagram page on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, while sharing her thoughts on why some people do not reveal too much on social media.

"Never hand over the pen 🖊 that writes your story to anyone. Only you can write your autobiography. PS: That most of us chose not to display our professional lives on social media doesn’t mean we are jobless," she wrote.

"It simply means certain things should remain private as they should. Some of us sleep while our money works for us. Some of us have staff doing the job and some of us just figured out how to work smart and live our lives jejely."

"PS: If you are living off on a man’s hard earn money, I don’t appreciate you giving false narratives of how hard you work let alone becoming a motivational speaker when in actual sense you don’t know how to multiple a dollar. So please stop it. We know how you all end. Not all you display on social media is as it is."

She advised them to enjoy the money given to them by men and also let the world know where the money came from.

"Take pride in eating the money you did not work for and give credit where it is due. Not every woman wants to be kept by a man, majority wants to add value to their partners' lives. Until you put on those big girl pants just crawl back into a trophy and borrowed life and let hardworking people breathe and appreciate their self-made lives. Enough said."