'Be careful who you idolise' - Georgina Onuoha advises fans of celebrities

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

Onuoha advises people to stop envying people with packaged lives on social media.

Nollywood actress Georgina Onuoha [Instagram/GeorginaOnuoha]
Nollywood actress Georgina Onuoha [Instagram/GeorginaOnuoha]

Nollywood actress Georgina Onuoha has advised die-hard fans of celebrities to be careful about how they go about hyping their favourites.

The movie star made this known via her Instagram page on Friday, September 24, 2021.

"Like many Nigerians, I woke 9/10 hours much later in shock seeing so many shenanigans on social media. It is unfortunate and shameful. The moral of this whole drama and sitcom is; be careful who you idolize. Not all that glitters is gold," she wrote.

www.instagram.com

"So before you go about beating yourself up and discrediting your hard work because one celebrity bought this, bought that, and you want the same, think twice. Can you do what they do to live the kind of life they live and display on social media?"

"Be thankful for your little blessings. Never compare yourself to anyone. Trust in yourself and your ability to earn a decent livelihood. For those quick to tap into other people's anointing, please be careful and be wary of what you are tapping into."

"God bless the work of our hands. To those grinding 8-5 or 12 hours daily, God bless your labor of love. There is dignity in hard labor. Stop envying packaged lives you see on social media. Our society indeed has lost its moral compass 🧭."

Tonto Dikeh and her former boyfriend, Prince Kpokpogri and movie star Georgina Onuoha [Instagram/TontoDikeh] [Instagram/GeorginaOnouha]
Tonto Dikeh and her former boyfriend, Prince Kpokpogri and movie star Georgina Onuoha [Instagram/TontoDikeh] [Instagram/GeorginaOnouha] Pulse Nigeria

"And to think September is my birth month😌🙃. We love peace and harmony. PS: *anointing * corrected in the picture post. 😂 screw iPhone 😂😂."

Onuoha's post may be connected to the recent crisis between movie star Tonto Dikeh and her former boyfriend, Kpokpogri Prince.

