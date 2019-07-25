If there’s any celebrity picture on Instagram that has got other celebrities talking, it’s Genevieve Nnaji’s Instagram post.

The actress on Thursday, July 25, 2019, set the photo-sharing platform on fire when she posted in a sexy swim suit with a happy smile that gave her the look of a goddess of beauty lying on the beach sand.

Celebrities including Funke Akindele, Uche Jombo, Ini Edo, Toyin Abraham, Richard Mofe-Damijo and many others have reacted to the photo with comments that suggest the actress' pix is hot enough to break the internet.

Shortly after posting the picture on Instagram, the actress became a topic of discussion on Twitter as Nigerians react to her ageless beauty.

You’ll recall that Genevieve officially marked two decades of acting in the Nigerian movie industry in Janaury 2019.

The actress joined the movie industry starring as a child actor in popular soap opera, ‘Ripples’ that ruled the airwaves in the 80s.

Appearing in over a 100 movies and several TV ads — including Lux, Pronto and Omo, Genevieve made her directorial debut with the movie, ‘Lionheart’ which has become a huge success and boost for the actress cum filmmaker’s career.

At the age of 19, the actress made her Nollywood debut starring in one of Nollywood’s classic movies, ‘Most Wanted’ which also featured Regina Askia and Ayo Adesanya.

She acted in movies that include ‘Last Party,’ ‘Mark of the Beast,’ and ‘Ijele’ before breaking into the limelight with her role in the 2002 produced and released flick, ‘Sharon Stone.’

Genevieve marked her 20 years as an actress with the filming of her second co-produced feature film, ‘Lionheart,’ which has been acquired by Netflix and is expected to be on the platform in January 2019.