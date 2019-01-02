Genevieve Nnaji officially marked two decades of acting in the Nigerian movie industry, which is widely referred to as Nollywood.

The actress joined the movie industry starring as a child actor in popular soap opera, 'Ripples' that ruled the airwaves in the 80s.

Appearing in over a 100 movies and several TV ads - including Lux, Pronto and Omo, Genevieve made her directorial debut with the movie, 'Lionheart' which has become a huge success and boost for the actress cum filmmaker's career.

At the age of 19, the actress made her Nollywood debut starring in one of Nollywood's classic movies, 'Most Wanted' which also featured Regina Askia and Ayo Adesanya.

She acted in movies that include 'Last Party,' 'Mark of the Beast,' and 'Ijele' before breaking into the limelight with her role in the 2002 produced and released flick, 'Sharon Stone.'

Genevieve marked her 20 years as an actress with the filming of her second co-produced feature film, 'Lionheart,' which has been acquired by Netflix and is expected to be on the platform in January 2019.