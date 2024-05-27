ADVERTISEMENT
'General Hospital' actor Johnny Wactor dies after being shot in Los Angeles

Dennis Da-ala Mirilla

Johnny Wactor was widely recognised for his role as Brando Corbin on the beloved soap opera, General Hospital.

Johnny Wactor [Getty Images]
Johnny Wactor [Getty Images]

The actor was fatally shot during an attempted robbery in downtown Los Angeles in the early hours of May 26, 2024.

According to reports from TMZ and County Local News, Wactor, 37, was attempting to thwart a catalytic converter theft when the confrontation turned deadly. The incident took place near the intersection of West Pico Boulevard and South Hope Street. Wactor and a co-worker encountered three men tampering with his vehicle. Despite not showing any aggression, Wactor was shot by one of the suspects before they fled the scene​​.

Wactor’s death has sent shockwaves through the entertainment community and his fanbase. Known for his compelling performances on "General Hospital," where he appeared in over 200 episodes, Wactor was beloved for his authenticity and emotional depth on screen. His untimely passing leaves a significant void in the hearts of many.

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) is currently investigating the incident. Authorities have yet to release detailed descriptions of the suspects involved. They urge anyone with information to contact the LAPD or Crime Stoppers to assist in the ongoing investigation​​.

Fans and colleagues have taken to social media to express their grief and pay tribute to Wactor’s legacy. His mother, Scarlett, shared her heartbreak, revealing that her son did not resist or provoke the attackers, making the violence of his death even more senseless. The entertainment industry mourns the loss of a talented actor taken far too soon.

As the investigation continues, the community remains hopeful that justice will be served swiftly. Johnny Wactor’s legacy as a dedicated and passionate actor will undoubtedly endure, remembered fondly by all who enjoyed his work and knew him personally.

