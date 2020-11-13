This announcement was made at a press conference held on Thursday, 12th November, 2020 at Radisson Blu, Ikeja GRA.

From left to right Mr. Doruk Emiroglu, Managing Director, Hayat Kimya Nigeria, Funke Akindele Bello, Brand Ambassador, and Roseline Abaraonye, Marketing Manager, Hayat Kimya Nigeria. (Molfix)

Funke Akindele- Bello is a mum, an actress & producer known for playing the iconic role of ‘Jenifa’, a series that won the hearts of Nigerians worldwide.

With a dynamic and successful career spanning over twenty years, Funke fully embodies the heart and values of the brand.

Speaking to Funke on what informed her decision to join the Molfix family, she said, “Motherhood is a joyous experience, but it also comes with some levels of anxiety, as we all want the best for our children. Being a mother, my children's comfort is of utmost importance.

Funke Akindele-Bello becomes Molfix Nigeria's first ever Brand Ambassador. (Molfix)

For my babies, I wanted a diaper I was sure would be good for their delicate skin, and also protect them from the nightmare that is nappy rash, and I found MOLFIX to be the best in the market, giving me great peace of mind, knowing I had one less thing to worry about! Because we all know we mothers can worry! So, it is with great joy that I welcome the opportunity to be the first ever brand ambassador of MOLFIX in Nigeria.”

The Managing director, Hayat Kimya Nigeria, Mr. Doruk Emiroglu while flagging off the ceremony at the official unveil of Funke Akindele-Bello as a MOLFIX brand ambassador said, “MOLFIX is our flagship brand and has made us proud over the years hence, we have decided to continuously ensure that our Nigerian consumers are better engaged and catered for.

Funke Akindele-Bello becomes Molfix Nigeria's first ever Brand Ambassador. (Molfix)

We believe that bringing our new Brand ambassador on board will help us deliver better value to the consumers as Funke Akindele-Bello is a real mum and will strongly represent the interest of the Number one Mums of Nigeria”.

The Head of Marketing, Hayat Kimya, Roseline Abaraonye, speaking to the press at the official unveil of Funke Akindele-Bello as a MOLFIX brand ambassador said, “Hayat Kimya is committed to doing more for mothers in Nigeria and we are proud to have Funke join the MOLFIX family.

Funke Akindele-Bello joins the Molfix family. (Molfix)

Funke is an amazing mother, a successful actress, producer, and entrepreneur who fully understands what it means to wear so many hats like most Nigerian mothers who are active multitaskers. It is important we give our mother’s one less thing to worry about concerning their children.

We want them to feel confident and experience 100 percent peace of mind which our MOLFIX diapers, Pull- up Pants & wet wipes guarantee. The MOLFIX diaper is skin-friendly; it’s Ultra-breathable; It ensures High Absorption; and It has anti-leakage elastic barriers.”

Funke Akindele-Bello joins the Molfix family. (Molfix)

MOLFIX will not rest on its laurels, we will continue to strive to provide happiness for both mother and child by designing innovative solutions that ensure the comfort of mother and child. In the five years since its introduction to the Nigerian market, MOLFIX has won multiple awards and added several new and improved variations to the MOLFIX collection catering to the needs of ‘the Number 1 mums of Nigeria’.

ABOUT MOLFIX

Hayat Kimya Nigeria successfully launched its flagship diaper brand, MOLFIX in May 2015, into the Nigerian market.

Five years later, MOLFIX still poses a verifiable success. Despite the tightly-contested market space, it rapidly attained the position of the NUMBER 1 BRAND within the diaper category such as “Best Baby Diaper of the Year'' at the African Product Awards 2016, awarded by the Institute for Government Research Leadership Technology.

From Left: Head of Marketing, Hayat Kimya, Roseline Abaraonye and the Managing Director Doruk Emiroglu. (Molfix

In 2018, the brand emerged as the Global Most Leading Premium Quality Baby Diaper Brand of the Year, awarded by Global Quality Awards. It was also awarded the "Brand of the Year'' by ADVAN in 2018 and 2019. The brand further garnered mind-blowing awards to its name as follows; "Brand of the Year" awarded by Brandcom 2019, 1st positions in Experiential Marketing, and in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) at the 2019 ADVAN awards, to mention but a few.

Indeed, MOLFIX has made both consumers and customers happy and satisfied with its consistently high-quality product and availability in the market. For MOLFIX, it is “For the Number 1 mums of Nigeria”, and the brand relentlessly endeavors to make it a reality.

For more information, visit: http://www.molfix.com.ng.

This is a featured post.