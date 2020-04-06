Funke Akindele and her husband, JJC Skillz have both been sentenced to 14 days in community service with a fine of N100, 000 each.

The sentence was given by Chief magistrate Yewande Aje-Afunwa at the Ogba Magistrate Court on Monday, April 6, 2020 after the celebrity couple was found guilty of hosting a house party during the government-ordered lockdown.

According to the magistrate, the couple is also to go into self-isolation for fourteen days in an undisclosed location.

The location where the couple will be self-isolating will be decided by the Lagos state Ministry of Health.

Funke Akindele in court with husband, JJC Skillz [Lawanson]

For the community service, they are to serve three hours per day excluding Saturday and Sunday and must each visit 10 public places to educate people on the consequences of not complying with directives on coronavirus.

Akindele and JJC Skillz on Saturday, April 4 hosted a party at their house which sparked Twitter backlash the following day. The party was to celebrate Skillz's birthday.

Police on Sunday arrested Akindele and on Monday, the Nollywood icon and her husband were arraigned before the magistrate court.