Former beauty queen Yetunde Barnabas ties the knot with footballer Olayinka Peter
The couple's court wedding took place at the Ikoyi Marriage Registry.
The fast-rising actress took to her Instagram page on Friday, June 18, 2021, where she shared photos from their court wedding ceremony which took place in Lagos.
"Mr & Mrs Olayinka 👩❤️👨💍11/06/21My outfit: @prudential_styling #YOursforever June19th," she captioned the photos.
Peter also took to his Instagram page where he shared photos from the ceremony.
Congratulations to the couple from all of us at Pulse.
Peter is a Super Eagles player and plies his trade with Slavia Praha of the Czech Republic.
Barnabas used to be Miss Tourism Nigeria and the Most Beautiful Girl in Abuja.
