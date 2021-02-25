Former beauty queen Helen Prest-Ajayi has revealed how her late husband, Dr Oluwatosin Ajayi lived in hotel for ten years after separating from his first wife.

Prest-Ajayi and her late husband's family have been at loggerheads since his death.

The mother of three made this known while reacting to a post on Facebook.

"Dr Ajayi left his family and was living alone in Sheraton Hotel Ikeja for 10 years before he met me. For the avoidance of doubt, I repeat, I was not the cause of him leaving his family. I did not know him and I did not know them," she wrote.

"He met me and left the refuge of Sheraton Hotel within a month. I was married to him for 25 years. I was not a secret. Nobody challenged me or said a word. I never had any exchange of words with his children throughout our 25 years together."

According to her, Instead of the late doctor's family showing her gratitude for taking good care of their father, they have decided to torment and accuse her of his death.

"Instead of thanking me for caring for their father and giving him a happy life, they have sort to disrespect him, his choices and his life. What kind of children do that even at their father's graveside. 25 years is not a joke. If their father did not want me in his life I would not have been there,"

"He made it very clear he did not want their mother in his life. They did not live together or communicate with each other for 35 years. Even when he was in hospital he did not contact her though he had his phone with him. They should respect that,"

"On my part, the fact that my husband did not want their mother in his life does not also give me the licence to disrespect her, after all, she is the mother of his children."

"Which is the reason when she was called to give the last rites I waited respectfully and quietly, expecting the same degree of respect to be given to me in turn. Of course, I forgot that in Nigeria the words respect, honour, dignity are hollow"

The former beauty queen had earlier revealed all that transpired during the burial of her husband.

According to her, she was almost humiliated by his older children and their mother.

Helen Prest Ajayi flanked by her daughters, Tomisin, Tosan and Tiffany at her late husband's funeral [Instagram/HelenPrestAjayi]

Prest-Ajayi also revealed that prior to the burial, she was invited to the police station as she was accused of being behind her husband's death.

Prest-Ajayi was married to her husband for 25 years.

They have three daughters (Two from her previous marriage).