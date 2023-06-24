Foluke Daramola solicits help for ailing actress Obiageli Molobe

Molobe, a veteran actress best known for her role as Mama Nduka in the popular television series Checkmate from the 90s, is in dire need of assistance.

Daramola, deeply concerned about Molobe's deteriorating health, recently paid a visit to the ailing veteran.

Moved by the distressing situation, she reached out to well-meaning individuals, urging them to come forward and support Molobe during this challenging time.

Sharing details about Molobe's health condition, Daramola revealed that the veteran actress underwent surgery and had iron inserted in her leg.

Additionally, Molobe is grappling with high blood pressure and diabetes, further exacerbating her health struggles.

Molobe, who suffered an unfortunate incident that left her right leg and foot incapacitated, disclosed that she was diagnosed with a partial stroke last year.

In her own words, she expressed, "I am a partial stroke victim. My right leg and hand were affected by the stroke. I noticed that since the incident I couldn't use my right foot again."

To facilitate support for Molobe, Daramola shared the bank account details of the veteran actress, earnestly appealing to fellow Nigerians to extend a helping hand to their beloved 'Mama Nduka.'