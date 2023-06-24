ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Foluke Daramola solicits help for ailing actress Obiageli Molobe

Anna Ajayi

Molobe’s health is deteriorating and she requires assistance and support from compassionate individuals.

Foluke Daramola seeks help for her colleague [Instagram/FolukeDaramoleSalako]
Foluke Daramola seeks help for her colleague [Instagram/FolukeDaramoleSalako]

Recommended articles

Molobe, a veteran actress best known for her role as Mama Nduka in the popular television series Checkmate from the 90s, is in dire need of assistance.

Daramola, deeply concerned about Molobe's deteriorating health, recently paid a visit to the ailing veteran.

Moved by the distressing situation, she reached out to well-meaning individuals, urging them to come forward and support Molobe during this challenging time.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sharing details about Molobe's health condition, Daramola revealed that the veteran actress underwent surgery and had iron inserted in her leg.

Additionally, Molobe is grappling with high blood pressure and diabetes, further exacerbating her health struggles.

Molobe, who suffered an unfortunate incident that left her right leg and foot incapacitated, disclosed that she was diagnosed with a partial stroke last year.

In her own words, she expressed, "I am a partial stroke victim. My right leg and hand were affected by the stroke. I noticed that since the incident I couldn't use my right foot again."

ADVERTISEMENT

To facilitate support for Molobe, Daramola shared the bank account details of the veteran actress, earnestly appealing to fellow Nigerians to extend a helping hand to their beloved 'Mama Nduka.'

As the rallying cry for assistance grows, it is hoped that the generous contributions of kind-hearted individuals will help alleviate Molobe's suffering and provide her with the necessary resources to navigate her road to recovery.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a celebrity content writer known for her insightful contributions in the field. She brings a unique perspective to the world of celebrities and entertainment.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

All the drama from episode 5 of 'BBNaija Reunion'

All the drama from episode 5 of 'BBNaija Reunion'

Foluke Daramola solicits help for ailing actress Obiageli Molobe

Foluke Daramola solicits help for ailing actress Obiageli Molobe

Morachi's infectious tunes return in 'Sarafina' & 'Hook-Up' singles, reaffirming his status among Afrobeats icons

Morachi's infectious tunes return in 'Sarafina' & 'Hook-Up' singles, reaffirming his status among Afrobeats icons

Wizkid speaks on how blessed he feels to be a father

Wizkid speaks on how blessed he feels to be a father

Fast-rising Afrobeats sensation LB dazzles on captivating new single 'Mula'

Fast-rising Afrobeats sensation LB dazzles on captivating new single 'Mula'

Simi opens up about motherhood challenges, two-year struggle

Simi opens up about motherhood challenges, two-year struggle

Chocolate City stars Major AJ & Blaqbonez partner for new single 'My Own'

Chocolate City stars Major AJ & Blaqbonez partner for new single 'My Own'

Fireboy drops exciting new single 'YAWA'

Fireboy drops exciting new single 'YAWA'

Acclaimed singer-songwriter Harrysong releases new album 'God Amongst Men'

Acclaimed singer-songwriter Harrysong releases new album 'God Amongst Men'

Pulse Sports

Amen and Ausar Thompson: 20-year-olds become the 7th pair of twins to play in the NBA

Amen and Ausar Thompson: 20-year-olds become the 7th pair of twins to play in the NBA

Revealed: Date when Messi can make his Inter Miami debut

Revealed: Date when Messi can make his Inter Miami debut

Manchester United outcast Greenwood spotted back in training with bushy hair

Manchester United outcast Greenwood spotted back in training with bushy hair

Roma boss Jose Mourinho RESIGNS from UEFA after 4-game ban

Roma boss Jose Mourinho RESIGNS from UEFA after 4-game ban

Peter Olayinka: Super Eagles star and Nollywood wife celebrate 2nd wedding anniversary

Peter Olayinka: Super Eagles star and Nollywood wife celebrate 2nd wedding anniversary

Wilfred Ndidi: Super Eagles star could join Ronaldo, Benzema in Saudi revolution

Wilfred Ndidi: Super Eagles star could join Ronaldo, Benzema in Saudi revolution

Super Eagles coach bemoans missed chances vs difficult Sierra Leone

Super Eagles coach bemoans missed chances vs difficult Sierra Leone

Why are the Super Eagles struggling for clean sheets?

Why are the Super Eagles struggling for clean sheets?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Yvonne Nelson has cut ties with her mum [Nydjlive]

Yvonne Nelson cuts ties with mother over paternity fraud

Reality TV star Nengi Thompson has a new tattoo [Instagram/NengiOfficial]

Reality TV star Nengi shows off new butt cheek tattoo

Yvonne Nelson claims Iyanya cheated on her with Tonto Dikeh

Yvonne Nelson claims Iyanya cheated on her with Tonto Dikeh

Simi has never been heartbroken

Simi opens up about motherhood challenges, two-year struggle