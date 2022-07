The woman alleged that the scammer made her move their conversations from Instagram to WhatsApp where he tried to scam her off some money.

In his response, Flavour distanced himself from the scammer.

"I have been to shows where fans bump into me and they be like ''Do you remember me and I don't. I feel bad because I don't want anybody going through this kind of trauma because of me. All my accounts are verified. I don't give out my personal information," he said.

Flavour is not the first Nigerian celebrity whose identity has been used to scam gullible women outside the country.

In 2018, Nollywood actor Mike Ezuruonye revealed how he was threatened by boyfriends and husbands of women who thought he scammed them.

Pulse Nigeria

"This has brought tears to me, so much embarrassment. I have even been abroad before and someone has held my shirt and said "After talking to you yesterday, after doing everything for you, I sent 25 computers to your foundation, I sent money to you and now you come into this country, don't tell me you are trying to sneak into this country," he told Pulse.