Filmmaker Moses Inwang announces split from wife after 10 years of marriage

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

He said that the decision to end his marriage was "difficult but necessary."

They tied the knot back in 2014 and had two children
The news was announced by Inwang on his Instagram page on Monday January 8, 2024. He said in the post that the decision was challenging for him and Emem. The post made contained a picture of them both and a lengthy caption emphasising on the need for the separation for them.

"Happy new year family friends and fans. Today, I wanted to share some personal news that has been a difficult but necessary decision in my life. After much reflection and discussion, Emem and I have decided to part ways after about 10 years of marriage. While this is undoubtedly a challenging time for both of us, we believe it is the best path forward for our individual happiness and personal growth," he wrote.

Inwang stressed that even though they will now live different lives away from each other, they are focused on raising their children together.

He went on, "As we navigate this new chapter, we kindly request your understanding and respect for our privacy. While we may be parting ways as partners, we remain committed to maintaining a positive and healthy co-parenting relationship for the well-being of our boys. Thanks for the love and support. Moses Inwang."

some reactions from Inwang's followers
The news came as a surprise to the filmmaker's fans and followers, who in turn expressed their shock and sadness in the comment section. While others in the comment section showed their support and wished them well in their separate endeavours.

Fans react to the news of the split
Inwang and Emem tied the knot in April 2014 and had since welcomed two sons, Eden and Jordan Inwang.

