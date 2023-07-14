ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

'Everything they say about fat people are lies' - Monalisa Stephen

Pulse Mix

Monalisa Stephen says many of the narratives pushed by the society about fat people should be disregarded.

Feminine Expressions Podcast by the Pulse Podcast Network is hosted by Teso Uwaibi and Big Chief Enkay
Feminine Expressions Podcast by the Pulse Podcast Network is hosted by Teso Uwaibi and Big Chief Enkay

Recommended articles

The actress, guest-starring on the Feminine Expressions Podcast (FEP) produced by the Pulse Podcast Network, said she became a body positivity advocate to ensure fat young people feel loved.

"I don't even understand why people need to judge someone based on the way they look. It'll never get to me. Growing up, I feel like I didn't need anyone to accept and love me — I'm enough.

"I feel like the society's beauty standards and everything in the media made people begin to hate their bodies," she told FEP co-hosts, Teso Uwaibi and Big Chief Enkay.

ADVERTISEMENT

Stephen also noted that many of the narratives pushed by the society about fat people are false and should be disregarded because they carry ulterior motives.

"Everything they've said about fat people are all lies. I've never been affected by my size and it's never given me a man issue or health issue. I think it's just a way to kill your confidence," she said.

What Did They Say About Fat People Again is the first episode of the second season of the Feminine Expressions Podcast, and new episodes drop at 10 am every Friday.

The pilot episode is available on all streaming platforms, including Spotify, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, and Soundcloud. Follow the Pulse Podcast Network on Instagram, TikTok and Twitter to keep up with new episodes.

ADVERTISEMENT
Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

BBNaija All-Stars starts July 23, winner walks with ₦‎120 million

BBNaija All-Stars starts July 23, winner walks with ₦‎120 million

Showmax’s 'Wura' wraps up season 1 with 100 episodes

Showmax’s 'Wura' wraps up season 1 with 100 episodes

'Everything they say about fat people are lies' - Monalisa Stephen

'Everything they say about fat people are lies' - Monalisa Stephen

Chaos erupts at Poco Lee's LASU concert with Bella Shmurda, Odumodublvck

Chaos erupts at Poco Lee's LASU concert with Bella Shmurda, Odumodublvck

Adekunle Gold drops hit single ‘Ogaranya’ ahead of the release of his fifth album ‘Tequila Ever After’

Adekunle Gold drops hit single ‘Ogaranya’ ahead of the release of his fifth album ‘Tequila Ever After’

Sensational rapper Psycho YP returns with new exciting EP 'Osapa London'

Sensational rapper Psycho YP returns with new exciting EP 'Osapa London'

AFRIMMA is set to celebrate a decade of African music with 2023 edition

AFRIMMA is set to celebrate a decade of African music with 2023 edition

Prime Video unveils Side-splitting laughter at LOL: Last One Laughing, Naija premiere event

Prime Video unveils Side-splitting laughter at LOL: Last One Laughing, Naija premiere event

CJ Obasi's 'Mami Wata' is finally coming to Nigeria

CJ Obasi's 'Mami Wata' is finally coming to Nigeria

Pulse Sports

Okocha: Super Eagles legend and Drogba join other African legends for key events in Ivory Coast

Okocha: Super Eagles legend and Drogba join other African legends for key events in Ivory Coast

Saudi Pro League pushing hard to sign Man City’s Mahrez

Saudi Pro League pushing hard to sign Man City’s Mahrez

It is my decision — Man United's Ten Hag responds to captaincy controversy

It is my decision — Man United's Ten Hag responds to captaincy controversy

Israel Adesanya vs Mark Zuckerberg: Facebook founder chokes Nigeria's UFC champion in new photos

Israel Adesanya vs Mark Zuckerberg: Facebook founder chokes Nigeria's UFC champion in new photos

How Yakubu Aiyegbeni missed out on ₦‎20m from Harry Redknapp

How Yakubu Aiyegbeni missed out on ₦‎20m from Harry Redknapp

Bayern Munich set to bid €100 for Man United target Harry Kane

Bayern Munich set to bid €100 for Man United target Harry Kane

Rose May Alaba: 'Nigeria will always be my Fatherland', sister of Real Madrid star corrects Ghanaian station on Austrian origins

Rose May Alaba: 'Nigeria will always be my Fatherland', sister of Real Madrid star corrects Ghanaian station on Austrian origins

Ahmed Musa's transfer forces FIFA to ban Ronlado's Al-Nassr

Ahmed Musa's transfer forces FIFA to ban Ronlado's Al-Nassr

Transfer News Live: Harry Kane, Mbappe, Vlahovic, Onana updates and all DONE deals so far

Transfer News Live: Harry Kane, Mbappe, Vlahovic, Onana updates and all DONE deals so far

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nollywood movie star Mercy Aigbe celebrates her daughters birthday in an Instagram post [Instagram/MercyAigbe]

Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe celebrates daughter's 22nd birthday

Yul Edochie's wife, May, has finally broken her silence on the loss of their son

There is no death as painful as losing one's child - May Yul Edochie

Anto Lecky has spoken up about her recent weight gain [instagram/antoxtaries]

BBNaija's Anto Lecky opens up about recent weight gain

Iyanya says that he has not recovered from the hate he received after his breakup withYvonne Nelson

Iyanya finally breaks silence on Yvonne Nelson's cheating allegations