Fela's daughter says she's 10 times richer than Davido

news

Motunrayo Anikulapo Kuti, one of the daughters of Afrobeat legend, Fela Anikulapo Kuti, has bragged about being richer than Davido.

The entertainment enthusiast and music promoter told Vanguard Nigeria that her net worth is 10 times higher than what Davido is parading as fortune.

ALSO READ: Check out photos of Davido's newly acquired private jet!

“I’ve royalties I collect and my net worth is ten times more than Davido’s. If I begin to think of how long I’ve been making money or when I started making millions, Davido had not dreamt of making the money he’s spending now,” she said.

I don't think Davido is a good artiste - Fela's daughter

The 35-years-old daughter of the late music legend is also not a fan of Davido's music and she explained her reason for not 'digging' the OBO star.

ALSO READ: See Davido’s expensive garage with cars worth N202 million

Motunrayo said, "I don’t think Davido is a good artiste, I don’t like him. I’ve never related to his songs because he usually sings about girls, love, money and I’m not interested in that kind of music. I want music that would give me intelligence, music that would make me feel okay when I’m in a particular situation, not songs that would be telling me about a woman, a gold digger, an expensive shoe, accessory or whatever. That’s why I love Nicki Minaj; if you listen to her hardcore songs you’ll get a lot of intelligence from it.”