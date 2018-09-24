Pulse.ng logo
Fela Kuti, Michelle Obama, make Diddy's top 100 influential list

Diddy has released his own top 100 most influential people's list and we have music legend, Fela Kuti on the list.

Diddy has released his own top 100 influential black people and it has the likes of Fela Kuti, Michelle Obama and Serena Williams on it.

The music mogul released his special list on his Twitter page on Saturday, September 22, 2018. Other celebrities who made the list include Will Smith, Jada Pinkett, Swizz Beats, Alicia Keys, Drake.

It is not clear what the criteria were that was used in coming up with this list but it's obvious Diddy has respect for these celebrities and is probably friends with a number of them.

 

Still talking about lists, Diddy Jay-Z and Kendrick Lemar made the recent top richest men in hip-hop list by Forbes.

play

 

Jay Z, Diddy and Kendrick Lamar tops list of richest men in hip-hop 2018

play

 

Forbes officially announced its list of the top 20 highest paid hip-hop acts for 2018 earlier in September 2018. The most anticipated list of every year has been released and for the first time in three years, there is a new name at the top of the list, with Jay-Z taking over from Diddy who has topped the list in the last two years.

Kendrick Lemar rocking a baseball hat play

Kendrick Lemar rocking a baseball hat

(popsugar)

Jay Z is number one with a reported earnings of $76.5m, which was earned through his record label, Roc Nation, TIDAL, touring after the release of his album 4.44, the surprise album with his wife, Beyonce, Everything Is Love, the ongoing stadium tour ''On The Run II'' and much more.

play

 

Diddy closely follows Jay Z with an estimated wealth of $64m, which has come largely from his holdings in beverage empire, Ciroc Vodka, DeLeon tequila, and Aquahydrate alkaline water. The third spot is occupied by Kendrick Lamar, who clocked the highest earnings of his career with the success of the TDE tour, with Drake coming in at No 4.

