Nollywood actress Fathia Balogun has sent a condolence message to Iyabo Ojo over the death of her mother despite their beef.

The movie veteran took to her Instagram page on Sunday, November 22, 2020, where she sympathised with her estranged colleague over the demise of her mum.

"God will console you iyaboojofespris. ..may mama soul rest in peace 🙏," she wrote.

It would be recalled that Ojo announced the passing away of her mother over the weekend.

It is not clear if the two Nollywood stars have settled their rift or Williams' post was all for the sake of formality.

The actors have been at loggerheads for a while now with the most recent fight being about Williams reportedly snitching on Ojo.

Iyabo Ojo has reacted to the rumours that the alleged rift between Faithia Balogun and herself is over a man.

Earlier in the year, Ojo took a swipe at Williams on Instagram, calling her a snitch and backstabber.

According to her, the actress has always been envious of the younger actors in the industry.

She also revealed how she was instrumental in planning her birthday two years ago in Turkey, even though she went ahead to snitch on her.

There were also reports that the reason behind their rift was because of a younger lover.

Ojo, however, came out to debunk the reports, insisting that she can never get into a fight with another celebrity over a man.