Iyabo Ojo has reacted to the rumours that the alleged rift between Faithia Balogun and herself is over a man.

The movie star and mother of two took to her Instagram page on Thursday, February 6, 2020, where she debunked the insinuation that she was fighting with another female celebrity over a man.

"The Last thing I Alice Iyabo Ojo will ever ever do is fight any woman bcos of any married or single man .... ko Jor. God forbid 😁😁😄 gistlover o por ooooo ....... worst scenario I will just ignore you ni...... What goes on in our industry is beyond all that gist you write oooo, is beyond what you can ever comprehend hmmmmm o deep gan, o dark gan, o spiritual gan ni ooo, o dey tun loud gan ni ooo.... it has been in the days of pa Ogunde & it will remain forever & you can never be prepared. But as e dey hot I dey ready," she wrote.

The actress's statement is coming a few hours after a gossip blog had reported that the reason behind her rift with Faithia Balogun is because of a younger lover they both shared in Turkey.

Iyabo Ojo sent shivers down the spines of social media users a day ago when she threw what seemed to be shades towards Faithia Balogun. Iyabo took to her Instagram page on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, where she shared a lengthy post about a backstabber.

According to her, the person in question has always been envious of the younger actors in the industry. She also revealed how she was instrumental in planning her birthday two years ago in Turkey, even though she went ahead to snitch on her.