Falz calls out Gov Sanwo-Olu, says there is no "March for peace" without justice

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

The rapper continues to troll the Lagos State government over its white paper report on the #EndSars protest of 2020.

Nigerian rapper Folarin Falz Falana
Nigerian rapper Folarin Falz Falana [Instagram/FalZTheBahGuy]

Nigerian rapper Folarin 'Falz' Falana has called out the governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu over his proposed 'walk of peace.'

The rapper had earlier shunned the call by the governor to join him and other celebrities for the walk of peace.

In a post shared via his Instagram page on Wednesday, December 1, 2021, the music star called out the governor over his planned trip.

"Please tell your governor that there is no “March for peace” without justice. He is still trying to deny the massacre that happened. All the lives that were wiped away unjustly," he captioned the video of the governor addressing the press.

"You set up a panel to investigate the matter. Panel don tell you say people die by the hands of soldiers and policemen wey una send. Una still no want no want do the right thing. And you’re here asking for a ‘peace march’ DISGRACEFUL."

It would be recalled that the rapper had called the governor's 'walk of peace' disrespectful.

Sanwo-Olu had sued for peace and harmony, Tuesday, as he broke his silence on the report of the Lagos judicial panel of inquiry into police brutality and the Lekki tollgate shooting of unarmed, peaceful protesters.

The panel's report indicted the army, police and the Lagos State Government.

The panel had also submitted that what transpired at the Lekki tollgate on October 20, 2020, was a massacre.

