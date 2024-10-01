Falz and 4 other Nigerian celebrities who are actively involved in political activism

Join us as we spotlight some influential figures who are not only entertaining but also fighting for a better Nigeria:

Falz

Nigerian rapper Folarin Falana, aka Falz, is widely known for using his music as a tool for activism and to spotlight issues in Nigeria. His lyrics often tackle pressing social issues such as corruption, police brutality, and economic inequality. His song This is Nigeria critiques societal problems, mirroring the style of Childish Gambino’s This Is America and highlighting the realities many Nigerians face.

Through his music videos and performances, he raises awareness about critical movements like #ENDSARS, which protests against police brutality. He often incorporates visuals that depict the struggles of everyday Nigerians.

Seun Kuti

They say that the apple doesn't fall far from the tree, and Nigerian singer Seun Kuti is proof of the saying. Son of legendary musician Fela Kuti is a prominent figure in the Nigerian music scene and a dedicated activist.

Seun’s songs often address political corruption, social injustice, and the struggles of the Nigerian people. His music serves as a platform to critique government policies and highlight societal issues. He consistently provides commentary on the issues in Nigeria via his social media platforms.

Seun is an outspoken advocate for human rights and frequently speaks out against police brutality and government oppression, especially during movements like End SARS.

Mr Macaroni

Skit maker, comedian and actor Mr Macaroni is also a notable Nigerian activist who constantly advocates a better Nigeria and freedom for Nigerians at large. Through his content, he engages with younger audiences, encouraging them to speak out and participate in activism. His relatable style helps empower the youth to stand up for their rights.

Mr. Macaroni has been visibly active in protests, particularly during the ENDSARS movement in 2020. He uses his presence to rally support and draw attention to the cause, showing solidarity with fellow activists and the cause.

Kate Henshaw

Veteran actress Kate Henshaw is also actively involved in political activism, especially on her X account. With a significant following on social media, she leverages these platforms to raise awareness about pressing issues, share important messages, and mobilise support for various causes. Henshaw also provides commentary on trending issues, injustices and social issues.

Runtown

Through his music and public statements, Runtown addresses social justice issues, emphasizing the need for equality and respect for human rights. He is also dedicated to empowering Nigerian youth, encouraging them to pursue their dreams and speak out against injustices.