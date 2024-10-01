ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Falz and 4 other Nigerian celebrities who are actively involved in political activism

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

Happy 64th Independence Day, Nigeria!

Falz consistently uses his music to advocate for a better Nigeria [NurPhoto via Getty Images]
Falz consistently uses his music to advocate for a better Nigeria [NurPhoto via Getty Images]

Recommended articles

Join us as we spotlight some influential figures who are not only entertaining but also fighting for a better Nigeria:

Nigerian rapper Folarin Falana, aka Falz, is widely known for using his music as a tool for activism and to spotlight issues in Nigeria. His lyrics often tackle pressing social issues such as corruption, police brutality, and economic inequality. His song This is Nigeria critiques societal problems, mirroring the style of Childish Gambino’s This Is America and highlighting the realities many Nigerians face.

ADVERTISEMENT

Through his music videos and performances, he raises awareness about critical movements like #ENDSARS, which protests against police brutality. He often incorporates visuals that depict the struggles of everyday Nigerians.

Falz was a prominent figure during the 2020 ENDSARS protest [BBC]
Falz was a prominent figure during the 2020 ENDSARS protest [BBC] Pulse Nigeria

They say that the apple doesn't fall far from the tree, and Nigerian singer Seun Kuti is proof of the saying. Son of legendary musician Fela Kuti is a prominent figure in the Nigerian music scene and a dedicated activist.

Seun’s songs often address political corruption, social injustice, and the struggles of the Nigerian people. His music serves as a platform to critique government policies and highlight societal issues. He consistently provides commentary on the issues in Nigeria via his social media platforms.

ADVERTISEMENT

Seun is an outspoken advocate for human rights and frequently speaks out against police brutality and government oppression, especially during movements like End SARS.

Seun Kuti and his famous parent; Fela Kuti
Seun Kuti and his famous parent; Fela Kuti Pulse Nigeria

Skit maker, comedian and actor Mr Macaroni is also a notable Nigerian activist who constantly advocates a better Nigeria and freedom for Nigerians at large. Through his content, he engages with younger audiences, encouraging them to speak out and participate in activism. His relatable style helps empower the youth to stand up for their rights.

Mr. Macaroni has been visibly active in protests, particularly during the ENDSARS movement in 2020. He uses his presence to rally support and draw attention to the cause, showing solidarity with fellow activists and the cause.

ADVERTISEMENT
Mr Macaroni led the peaceful walk during the 3rd anniversary of the Lekki massacre [Pulse Nigeria]
Mr Macaroni led the peaceful walk during the 3rd anniversary of the Lekki massacre [Pulse Nigeria] Pulse Nigeria

Veteran actress Kate Henshaw is also actively involved in political activism, especially on her X account. With a significant following on social media, she leverages these platforms to raise awareness about pressing issues, share important messages, and mobilise support for various causes. Henshaw also provides commentary on trending issues, injustices and social issues.

Kate Henshaw is consistently vocal about her prayers for a better Nigeria [Instagram/K8henshaw]
Kate Henshaw is consistently vocal about her prayers for a better Nigeria [Instagram/K8henshaw] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Through his music and public statements, Runtown addresses social justice issues, emphasizing the need for equality and respect for human rights. He is also dedicated to empowering Nigerian youth, encouraging them to pursue their dreams and speak out against injustices.

Runtown and Falz at the #ENDSARS protest in Lagos in 2020(Guardian)
Runtown and Falz at the #ENDSARS protest in Lagos in 2020(Guardian) Pulse Nigeria
Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She is a social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Falz and 4 other Nigerian celebrities who are actively involved in political activism

Falz and 4 other Nigerian celebrities who are actively involved in political activism

Elow.T drops highly anticipated summer hit 'Machine Gun' featuring Novemba & Xplode

Elow.T drops highly anticipated summer hit 'Machine Gun' featuring Novemba & Xplode

Clarence Peter's Inside Life

Clarence Peter's Inside Life

‘Farmer’s Bride makes ₦37 million in opening weekend, becomes second highest-grossing movie

‘Farmer’s Bride” makes ₦37 million in opening weekend, becomes second highest-grossing movie

10 songs that celebrate Nigeria & inspire patriotism

10 songs that celebrate Nigeria & inspire patriotism

Nigeria@64: Revisiting notable intersections between politics and music

Nigeria@64: Revisiting notable intersections between politics and music

'Made In Lagos' is the most streamed Nigerian album of all time on Apple Music

'Made In Lagos' is the most streamed Nigerian album of all time on Apple Music

Burna Boy is the most streamed Nigerian artist of all time on Apple Music

Burna Boy is the most streamed Nigerian artist of all time on Apple Music

Rising star Walkdownmorris gears up for the release of his new EP 'Motivation'

Rising star Walkdownmorris gears up for the release of his new EP 'Motivation'

Pulse Sports

Watch Asisat Oshoala score winning penalty for Bay FC against Seattle Reign

Watch Asisat Oshoala score winning penalty for Bay FC against Seattle Reign

'I am a big fan' — F1 legend Lewis Hamilton settles Ronaldo vs Messi GOAT debate

'I am a big fan' — F1 legend Lewis Hamilton settles Ronaldo vs Messi GOAT debate

'Maddison said it' — Bruno Fernandes defends red card incident in Man United defeat to Tottenham

'Maddison said it' — Bruno Fernandes defends red card incident in Man United defeat to Tottenham

Engagement Photos? Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield stun in gorgeous new photos wearing matching outfits

Engagement Photos? Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield stun in gorgeous new photos wearing matching outfits

‘Antonio was right’ - Ex-Roma manager backs Conte, claims Lukaku is not a big game player

‘Antonio was right’ - Ex-Roma manager backs Conte, claims Lukaku is not a big game player

‘He can't score an empty net’ - Fenerbahçe legend slams Mourinho for signing En-Nesyri instead of Osimhen

‘He can't score an empty net’ - Fenerbahçe legend slams Mourinho for signing En-Nesyri instead of Osimhen

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Bovi calls on the police to intervene on behalf of the child.

Bovi outraged over viral video of priest smacking alter boy

Reps invite EFCC Chairman, VDM, Bobrisky over alleged ₦15m bribery

If I say anything, let me die - Verydarkman to reps Panel

Ali Baba

Ali Baba says Northern elites are responsible for the way things are in Nigeria

Sharon Ooja [Instagram/Sharonooja]

I have a true sister in you - Sharon Ooja wishes Beverly Osu happy birthday