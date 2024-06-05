Ex-employee sues Kanye West, alleging assault, masturbation and other offences

Pisciotta, who worked for West for two years, alleges that he sent her sexually explicit texts and behaved inappropriately during her tenure. West has not yet publicly responded to the allegations.

According to the filing, obtained by The Blast, Pisciotta has 15 years of experience in the music industry. West hired her as a creative collaborator on his Yeezy Season 1 women’s fashion line in 2015 and she also worked on his 2021 album, Donda.

In July 2021, she was appointed as West's Executive Assistant/Personal Assistant with a promised salary of $1 million per year, requiring her to be available "24/7."

Pisciotta revealed that prior to her full-time role with West, she earned $1 million creating content on OnlyFans and social media. Initially, West was supportive, referring to her as an "OnlyFans superstar," but in August 2022, he demanded she delete her OnlyFans account and become "God-like," promising to pay her $1 million.

She claimed he never paid and began sexually harassing her, sending explicit messages and pornographic videos, and masturbating during phone calls.

The lawsuit further alleges that on a flight to Paris, West called Pisciotta into a private room and masturbated under the covers. In September 2022, Pisciotta was promoted to chief of staff for West’s companies with a promised $3 million bonus, but the next month, she was offered a $3 million severance package, which she also never received. She claims West developed an “obsession” with her, moving into her building and “stalking” her after her termination.

