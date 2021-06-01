RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Actress Eucharia Anunobi bags Ph.D. degree

The movie veteran graduates with honours from a seminary.

Anunobi is a Nigerian actress, producer, and pastor. [Instagram/EuchariaAnunobi]

Nollywood veteran Eucharia Anunobi has bagged a Ph.D. degree.

The movie star bagged a doctorate degree in Christian Education and Ministerial Acts from the Kingdom Life Bible School and Seminary.

Anunobi took to her Instagram page on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, where she shared with fans her degree certificate.

The movie veteran who could not hide her joy also revealed that she was also awarded an honourary doctorate degree in Christian Leadership and Mission from the same institution.

Congratulations to the movie star from all of us at Pulse.

Anunobi bagged a postgraduate degree in pastoral and leadership studies back in 2018 from the Redeemers International Leadership Academy.

The movie star revealed that she was able to graduate from school despite losing her only son.

Eucharia Anunobi is an ordained minister of the gospel [Instagram/EuchariaAnunobi]
Eucharia Anunobi is an ordained minister of the gospel [Instagram/EuchariaAnunobi] Pulse Nigeria

"If you keep looking at the mountain, it becomes overwhelming, go to the base and start climbing, don't look down and don't look up, just keep at it, before you know it, you are at the top. If I could finish my exams while burying my son, what is stopping you from completing your studies. I prophesy as commanded may all satanic agenda put in place to stagnate your destiny be truncated now in JESUS name," she wrote.

