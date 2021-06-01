Actress Eucharia Anunobi bags Ph.D. degree

The movie star bagged a doctorate degree in Christian Education and Ministerial Acts from the Kingdom Life Bible School and Seminary.

Anunobi took to her Instagram page on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, where she shared with fans her degree certificate.

The movie veteran who could not hide her joy also revealed that she was also awarded an honourary doctorate degree in Christian Leadership and Mission from the same institution.

Congratulations to the movie star from all of us at Pulse.

Anunobi bagged a postgraduate degree in pastoral and leadership studies back in 2018 from the Redeemers International Leadership Academy.

The movie star revealed that she was able to graduate from school despite losing her only son.

Pulse Nigeria