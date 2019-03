For Etinosa who plans to move on from the drama, she said all she prays for now is forgiveness from God. She, however, expressed shock at how her video went out in public despite the fact it was supposed to be a private video.

"I don't really know, I can't say anything about the person who sent the video to Instablog or how it got there. Those things are private things. Your weakness should be covered but unfortunately for me, I happened to be out there. The people who are judging at the moment, I don't really blame you guys, it's fine because I put myself in the spot and I take full responsibility for the incident.

I should have been more responsible, I should have been more careful with alcohol, with expressing myself and with whatever it is I want to do. All I have to do now is to ask God for forgiveness and move on," she said.

This new interview is coming a few days after she had taken to her Instagram page to announce that she was moving on from the drama. According to her, she wasn't going to kill herself over the issue.

"I cannot come and kill myself"- Etinosa says as she moves on from week-long drama

Etinosa says she is moving on from the drama that surrounded her now famous Instagram live video with MC Galaxy as she says she can't kill herself over the issue. The actress made this known via her Instagram page on Tuesday, March 19, 2019, in a lengthy post. According to her, she has been able to move on from the drama surrounding the video and hold her head up high.

"The absence of wounds only show a child who has never been in battle -As casual as this sounds "I cannot come and kill myself" it is one of the strongest tools of motivation against suicide and other regret related reactions. -Even a righteous man shall fall several times and rise up again. So don't beat yourself up. From recent events, I have come to realise a lot of people look up to me. Wow. Also, a lot of people dealing with shame and rejection from family and friends as well," she said.

A few days ago, Etinosa Idemudia had come out to apologise to her fans for the showing off her nudes on an Instagram Live video with MC Galaxy.