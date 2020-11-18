The new Brand Influencer for both brands, Erica Nlewedim, popularly known for her appearance on the reality show, Big Brother Naija is a Nigerian actress, model and entrepreneur.

Erica Nlewedim announced as Legend Extra Stout and Star Radler brand influencer amidst relaunch

According to the Marketing Director, Nigerian Breweries Plc., Emmanuel Oriakhi, the relaunch of both brands is in line with the company’s penchant for innovation aimed at attracting young consumers, and the new Brand Influencer serves as a symbol of strength, boldness and resilience which are admired by the consumers and aligns with the personality of both brands.

Introduced to the Nigerian market in 2014, Star Radler sported a blue, yellow and silver wrap which reinforced the energy and refreshing attributes of the beer. However, the brand has recently made the bold move to segue to a new look which redefines the refreshing, thirst-quenching and taste benefits of the beer mix.

Coupled with the new look, Star Radler has also relaunched with a new variant labelled ‘Red Fruit’, signalling the brand's affinity for diverse offerings. Red Fruit is a cocktail of berries (red fruits) and the classic Lager, packaged with the remodelled label design and a touch of red replacing the yellow colour for the ‘Citrus’ variant.

Meanwhile, Legend, which was relaunched in 2014 with a liquid reformulation and packaging redesign, swaps the old metallic label for a more modern design featuring the signature Legend torch and a generous complement of the colour, black, and a more pleasant taste, appealing to all stout lovers.

Portfolio Manager, Non Lager and Flavoured, Nigerian Breweries, Sarah Agha, expressed her delight at the relaunch of both brands, saying, “As evidenced in the past, Nigerian Breweries is a champion of constant innovation in a bid to ensure the optimum satisfaction of our consumers and to make our brands refreshing and exciting. After a brief period of silence for both brands, we felt it was time to refresh them and re-introduce them to our loyal consumers,” she said.

“With Legend, we sought to introduce the brand in a new light – with a new modern and premium look and a reformulated taste that will, no doubt, be a hit with those seeking to experience it. We aimed to re-introduce the brand in a new modern look too, as well as a new refreshing variant that we are sure our consumers will love.” she continued.

Also speaking at the event was Erica Nlewedim, whom the brands announced as a new Brand Influencer. In her words, “I am delighted to represent these two exciting brands. They embody the youthful exuberance, unrestricted freedom of expression, among other qualities that make them a perfect fit for me and my audience. This partnership will no doubt be a success, and I cannot wait to be part of the execution of some of the activities we have planned.”

Star Radler and Legend Extra Stout are two of the most revered brands from the stables of Nigerian Breweries Plc.

Over the years, Legend Extra Stout has continued to position itself as a credible stout of choice, full-brewed the way an original stout should, giving the brand credibility to be called the ‘Real Deal’. This sincere proposition has sustained the brand’s steady market growth since the re-launch and acceptance in 2009. Now with its most recent repositioning Legend seeks to push the narrative, encouraging Nigerians to not only be real but to go with the flow as well.

Perhaps the only beer to appeal to all genders, Star Radler has been a shining brand in beer and bar culture since it was launched by Nigerian Breweries Plc. It is recognized for its quality and unique flavour, bridging the gap between those who love the fine taste of beer and those who enjoy lighter flavours, providing the right satisfaction for consumers.

