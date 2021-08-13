Eminem’s 19-year-old adopted child comes out as non-binary

The teenager has also asked to be called Stevie.

Stevie made this known in a recent TikTok video, said they’ll use the pronouns they/she/he going forward.

Pulse Nigeria

Formerly known as Whitney, Stevie showed their journey to become “more comfortable” with their body and self as their appearance changed over the years.

Eminem adopted Stevie, who is his ex-wife Kim Scott’s biological daughter with Eric Hartter, in 2005 when he had briefly reconciled with Scott.