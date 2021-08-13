Eminem’s 19-year-old adopted child comes out as non-binary

American rapper Eminem's 19-year-old child comes out as non-binary.
Whitney now known as Stevie is Eminem's adopted child with ex-wife Kim Scott.
The teenager has also asked to be called Stevie.
Stevie made this known in a recent TikTok video, said they’ll use the pronouns they/she/he going forward.
Formerly known as Whitney, Stevie showed their journey to become “more comfortable” with their body and self as their appearance changed over the years.
Eminem adopted Stevie, who is his ex-wife Kim Scott’s biological daughter with Eric Hartter, in 2005 when he had briefly reconciled with Scott.
Stevie came out as bisexual in 2017 and requested at the time to go by the pronouns she/they.
