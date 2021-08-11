RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Rapper Eminem's ex-wife hospitalised after attempting suicide

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

Kim and Eminem got married in 1999 and divorced in 2001.

American rapper Eminem and his ex wife Kim Scott [People]

American rapper Eminem's ex-wife, Kim Scott has been hospitalised after attempting to commit suicide.

Recommended articles

According to TMZ, police and emergency workers responded to a call of a suicidal person at Kim's home in Michigan on July 30, 2021.

"Kim was so combative she had to be restrained by deputies ... and was so violent, paramedics were unable to check her vitals," the report said.

Scott and Eminem tied the knot back in 1999 and divorced in 2001.
Scott and Eminem tied the knot back in 1999 and divorced in 2001. Pulse Nigeria

"Kim had cut herself, as she had several small lacerations on the back of her leg and a good amount of blood was on the floor."

Scott and Eminem tied the knot back in 1999 and divorced in 2001.

They have a daughter, Hailie Jade, together.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

BBNaija 2021: Pere says Maria is the only woman that gives him 'a hard-on' [Video]

Rapper Eminem's ex-wife hospitalised after attempting suicide

Watch Patoranking's cute daughter attempt to perform her dad's new single, 'Celebration in new video

'My mom hides in my room to smoke weed with me when her mom comes around' - Seun Kuti

Watch Olamide perform riveting versions of 'Julie' and 'Rock' in new video

Aristokrat Group, Boomplay Empowers Talents With Mentorship Workshop Through Its Open House Series

Darlington releases new album, '908Zero'

Sound Sultan's widow Farida breaks silence a month after his death

'You can be whatever you want to be' has led many to their untimely death' - Williams Uchemba