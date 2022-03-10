RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Elon Musk and Grimes secretly welcome 2nd child

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

The child was born in December 2021.

South African billionaire Elon Musk and his partner Grimes [DejavuMagazine]
South African billionaire Elon Musk and his partner Grimes [DejavuMagazine]

South African billionaire Elon Musk and his partner Grimes have welcomed their second child together.

Recommended articles

Grimes made this known in the latest edition of Vanity Fair which was published on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

She revealed that she and the Tesla mogul secretly welcomed a baby girl after her daughter began wailing from upstairs.

"She’s a little colicky too,” Grimes said after the reporter asked what was going on, as the musician noted her first child, X Æ A-XII, was with his father.

“I don’t know. I don’t know what I was thinking,” she told the magazine of trying to conceal the baby.

She also revealed their daughter’s name is Exa Dark Sideræl but they call her Y, which is fitting considering her older brother is referred to as X.

Y was born in December 2021 via surrogate

This came few months after she had broken up with Musk after being together for three years.

“I would probably refer to him as my boyfriend, but we’re very fluid. We live in separate houses. We’re best friends. We see each other all the time. … We just have our own thing going on, and I don’t expect other people to understand it,” she told Vanity Fair.

Musk was previously married to author Justine Wilson, with whom he has five sons: twins Griffin and Xavier, 17, and triplets Damian, Saxon and Kai, 16.

He was also married to movie star, Talulah Riley.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Netflix debuts new 'Bridgerton' season 2 trailer ahead of release

Netflix debuts new 'Bridgerton' season 2 trailer ahead of release

Davido says he is obsessed with his children

Davido says he is obsessed with his children

Elon Musk and Grimes secretly welcome 2nd child

Elon Musk and Grimes secretly welcome 2nd child

Celebrities storm Tuwantu Music CEO, Emeka Tuwantu’s wedding

Celebrities storm Tuwantu Music CEO, Emeka Tuwantu’s wedding

Sarkodie is the greatest rapper ever - Nana Aba Anamoah (WATCH)

Sarkodie is the greatest rapper ever - Nana Aba Anamoah (WATCH)

Watch: Nigerian “Celebrity Pastor showers bundles of pounds on Davido at a party in London

Watch: Nigerian “Celebrity Pastor” showers bundles of pounds on Davido at a party in London

'It's over' - popular Instagram couple announce divorce 6 days after welcoming 2nd child

'It's over' - popular Instagram couple announce divorce 6 days after welcoming 2nd child

The Empire music label officially welcomes new signee “JAYA

The Empire music label officially welcomes new signee “JAYA”

Popular UK based pastor sprays Davido pounds in nightclub

Popular UK based pastor sprays Davido pounds in nightclub

Trending

Kanye West's new girlfriend, Chaney Jones, claims Nigerian origin

Kanye West's new girlfriend, Chaney Jones, claims Nigerian origin. [People]

'When ash*wo visits your house, what do you expect?' - Mercy Aigbe's ex-husband Lanre Gentry drags her on Instagram

Lanre Gentry and Mercy Aigbe

'You were sleeping with my husband when your son was 5 months old - Kazim Adeoti's wife drags Mercy Aigbe

Mercy Aigbe, Kazim Adeoti and Funsho Adeoti [Instagram/RealMercyAigbe] [Instagram/KazimAdeoti] [Instagram/AsiwajuCouture]

Princess told me to kiss, suck the child's br*ast – Baba Ijesha tells court

Nollywood actor Baba Ijesha [NAN]