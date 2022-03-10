Elon Musk and Grimes secretly welcome 2nd child

Grimes made this known in the latest edition of Vanity Fair which was published on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

She revealed that she and the Tesla mogul secretly welcomed a baby girl after her daughter began wailing from upstairs.

"She’s a little colicky too,” Grimes said after the reporter asked what was going on, as the musician noted her first child, X Æ A-XII, was with his father.

“I don’t know. I don’t know what I was thinking,” she told the magazine of trying to conceal the baby.

She also revealed their daughter’s name is Exa Dark Sideræl but they call her Y, which is fitting considering her older brother is referred to as X.

Y was born in December 2021 via surrogate

This came few months after she had broken up with Musk after being together for three years.

“I would probably refer to him as my boyfriend, but we’re very fluid. We live in separate houses. We’re best friends. We see each other all the time. … We just have our own thing going on, and I don’t expect other people to understand it,” she told Vanity Fair.

Musk was previously married to author Justine Wilson, with whom he has five sons: twins Griffin and Xavier, 17, and triplets Damian, Saxon and Kai, 16.