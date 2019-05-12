The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has said that Naira Marley, Zlatan Ibile and three others will be charged to court soon.

The commission on Friday, May 10, 2019, arrested Azeez Fashola aka Naira Marley, Omoniyi Temidayo Raphael aka Zlatan Ibile at Gbangbola street, Ikate, Lekki, Lagos.

They were arrested with Tiamiu Abdulrahman, Adewunmi Adeyanju and Musa Abubakar in connection with alleged cases of internet fraud and cyber crimes.

According to Sahara Reporters, a top EFCC official has said that the agency has plans to use information volunteered by the artistes to charge them to court.

In another report, the EFCC’s acting Head, Media and Publicity, Tony Orilade in an interview with Punch on Saturday, May 11, 2019, confirmed that the artistes have not been released.

While granting the interview, Oriade said: “They are still with us as we are talking.”

You’ll recall that Naira Marley broke the Internet a few weeks ago when he made comments suggestive of his sympathy towards Internet fraudsters popularly known as ‘Yahoo Yahoo Boys.’

There were divergent views over his comments from Nigerians and even among celebrities. Even though he went on to explain the reason behind his comments, many felt he was only trying to save his face.