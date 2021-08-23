EFCC accuses BBNaija's Dorathy of lying, says she was not present during raid

In a statement released by the financial crimes commission, its operatives from the Lagos Command of the Commission, acting on verified intelligence visited the premise where Dorothy's apartment is located.

"The attention of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has been drawn to a post on Instagram by one Dorothy Bachor, alleging that operatives of the Commission broke into her home in the early hours of today, 23rd August, 2021," part of the statement read.

"The Commission can confirm that operatives from the Lagos Command of the Commission, acting on verified intelligence, executed a Search Warrant at a block of flats located in the Lekki area of Lagos on Monday, 23rd August, 2021 during which nine internet fraud suspects were arrested."

According to the commission, they were refused entry into Dorothy's apartment despite introducing themselves.

"Ms. Bachor’s apartment happened to be one of the flats in the building. EFCC operatives had knocked on her entrance door, identified themselves as being from the Commission on a mission to execute a Search Warrant," it added.

"But they were refused entry, for several minutes by Bachor’s sister. The operatives were left with no choice than to force their way in, lest suspects escape or destroy vital evidence."

The EFCC also stated that Dorothy was not in the apartment during their visit and is surprised about the 'half nakedness' story she narrated on social media.

"And, contrary to the information making the rounds in the social media, Ms. Bachor was not present during the operation and the anti- EFCC stories about her coming out half-naked among other fantastical details appear to have been invented to fit the pattern she and other internet-fueled stars so desperately want to push about the EFCC."

"It is important to reiterate that nine alleged internet fraud suspects were apprehended in the block of flats housing Ms. Bachor’s apartment," it concluded.