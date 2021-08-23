BBNaija's Dorathy accuses EFCC of breaking into her home

The reality TV star took to her Instagram Stories page on Monday, August 23, 2021, where she narrated what happened at her residence.

''What is the need of being a citizen in this country if I can't feel safe in my house. It's 5:am and I'm literally shaking and so upset right now. At 4:45 I heard a loud sound and voices followed after, I rush out almost naked to see 5 fully armed @officialefcc men in my living room," she wrote.

"One of them said 'oh na that big brother babe be this' in my confused stated I asked what the hell was going on, why did they break down my door."

"Then one of them said they were looking for someone who ran into my estate and I should lock my door, stay inside and lock my door."