Ebuka Obi-Uchendu mourns BBNaija ex-housemate, Joseph Ada

Inemesit Udodiong

He reportedly passed away after battling with pancreatitis.

Ebuka mourns BBNaija ex-housemate, Joseph Ada
Ebuka mourns BBNaija ex-housemate, Joseph Ada

The Nigerian media personality and host of the popular reality show took to Twitter to share a short tribute.

In his words, "Sad to hear about the passing of Joseph Ada. A fellow housemate in the first season of @BBNaija in 2006 and actual OG of fan bases with JFC. Started a whole new life in the US about 15 years ago only to now have it cut short... Rest in peace Ojoegeh."

The late Ada participated in the first edition of BBN in 2006. He was in the house with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Gideon Okeke, Maureen Osuji, Katung Aduwak, Francisca Owumi, Ify Ejikeme, Helen, and others.

Joseph Ada participated in the first edition of Big Brother Nigeria in 2006 [The Eagle Online]
Joseph Ada participated in the first edition of Big Brother Nigeria in 2006 [The Eagle Online]

A former flight attendant with Virgin Atlantic, he moved to the US after the show.

He was reportedly diagnosed with pancreatitis and passed away in Delaware, U.S. on Wednesday, May 24, 2023.

Inemesit Udodiong

