Ebuka fawns over wife, calls her the kindest human being in the world

The talk show host expressed his love for her during his Channels Television segment called Rubbin Minds after his birthday.

His co-hosts surprised him with a cake and transformed the episode into a birthday special for him, during which they played a game; asking personal questions.

When asked about how he juggles his work with being a husband he expressed gratitude to his wife, stating that he can not do without her.

In his words, "Balance works for me because of the kind of family I have, I have a wife that I say is the kindest human being in the world. She has sort of gotten a sense of what my routine and my life is like.”

The talk show host went on to explain just how understanding she has become, as opposed to when they first got married and they had not found their groove yet as a couple.

He said, "When we first got married she was always like 'small thing you're out', but we understand each other now and we are able to balance each other when the other person is not around the other person takes over and it works very well for us. I can't do without my wife.”

