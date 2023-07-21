ADVERTISEMENT
Ebuka fawns over wife, calls her the kindest human being in the world

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

This is the sweetest thing you will read today.

Ebuka expresses his love for his wife on live television [Instagram/justcynthiao]
Ebuka expresses his love for his wife on live television [Instagram/justcynthiao]

The talk show host expressed his love for her during his Channels Television segment called Rubbin Minds after his birthday.

His co-hosts surprised him with a cake and transformed the episode into a birthday special for him, during which they played a game; asking personal questions.

The couple has been married for 8 years now
The couple has been married for 8 years now Pulse Nigeria
When asked about how he juggles his work with being a husband he expressed gratitude to his wife, stating that he can not do without her.

In his words, "Balance works for me because of the kind of family I have, I have a wife that I say is the kindest human being in the world. She has sort of gotten a sense of what my routine and my life is like.”

The talk show host went on to explain just how understanding she has become, as opposed to when they first got married and they had not found their groove yet as a couple.

He said, "When we first got married she was always like 'small thing you're out', but we understand each other now and we are able to balance each other when the other person is not around the other person takes over and it works very well for us. I can't do without my wife.”

Cynthia and Ebuka Obi-Uchendu at their wedding
Cynthia and Ebuka Obi-Uchendu at their wedding ece-auto-gen
The couple met on Twitter, according to the media personality, and hit it off from there. So much that Ebuka put a ring on her finger in 2015 and they got married shortly after. Their marriage is blessed with two beautiful girls.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.

