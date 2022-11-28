Ebuka celebrates wife's birthday with heartwarming post

Taking to his Instagram page, the TV personality shared cute and goofy pictures of him and his wife, captioning them with a sweet message for her.

In his words, "The past year was a bit of a rollercoaster for you. But the one thing I learnt is that vou’re waaay tougher than even you imagined. Such a dope chick!!! Now, I’m loving the positive vibe you’re going into this new year with. Besides the fact that the glow is about to be even more blinding, I can’t imagine all the blessings that lie ahead, if life with you has been this amazing already…

Happy birthday Onye nke mu. Thanks for showing me what true kindness, loyalty and selfless love actually looks like. You are a shining star!!! And I love all of you [sic]”

The couple began their love journey in April 2015, when Ebuka proposed to Cynthia at a private dinner in Lagos.

On October 3, 2015, they had their engagement and traditional wedding ceremony in Umueze, Neni. The couple then sealed things with their white wedding, which took place on February 6, 2016.

