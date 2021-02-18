Nigerian socialite and music mogul E-Money has gifted his sister and friends with cars gift.

The multi-billionaire's brother and music star, Kcee took to his Instagram page on Thursday, February 18, 2021, where he revealed that his brother's birthday is always symbolic with gifting of cars and other valuable items to worthy and deserving individuals.

"As you all know every 18th of February is my brother E-money’s Birthday which is symbolic with gifting of cars and other valuable items to worthy and deserving individuals," he wrote.

"This is year is not an exception as I am handing over the cars and other gifts to the beneficiaries on behalf of my brother who is presently not in town."

"Happy Birthday to the best brother anyone could have, I pray for more of God’s blessings over you! @iam_emoney1 HBD to you again ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️😂"

Happy birthday to E-Money from all of us at Pulse.

Born Emeka Okonkwo, E-Money is the owner of 5 Star Group which includes the record label, 5 Star Music.