RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Duncan Mighty accused of not showing up at concert after collecting N3.6M

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

Ude says Duncan Mighty has become notorious for collecting money from show promoters and not showing up.

Nigerian music star Duncan Mighty [Instagram/DuncanMighty]
Nigerian music star Duncan Mighty [Instagram/DuncanMighty]

Nigerian music star Duncan Mighty has been accused of absconding with N3.6M paid to him for a concert.

Recommended articles

The allegation was made by a Twitter user, Jackson Ude on Saturday, January 15, 2022.

According to Ude, the music star was paid over N3M for a youth concert and he never showed up.

twitter.com

"I paid Duncan Mighty N3million for Nkporo Youths Unity Concert that held December 30, 2021, and additional N630k for flight tickets. He didn’t show up for the concert. Next, I heard was a picture of him wrapped in bandages claiming accident while holding his cell phone," he tweeted.

He also revealed that the singer has become notorious for collecting money from show promoters without showing up for the shows.

twitter.com

"Duncan Mighty has become notorious for collecting money from show promoters and not showing up. He did that with a show in Uromi, Uyo and other places. I am not one who would want to deal with folks in the entertainment industry. Duncan should avoid my troubles and payback NOW!" he added.

Ude's accusations are coming weeks after the music star was involved in a car accident.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

It’s 26 days till “Jeen-Yuhs: A Kanye West Trilogy, Here’s All We Know

It’s 26 days till “Jeen-Yuhs: A Kanye West Trilogy”, Here’s All We Know

Duncan Mighty accused of not showing up at concert after collecting N3.6M

Duncan Mighty accused of not showing up at concert after collecting N3.6M

Robert Patterson's Bruce Wayne is not your regular Batman

Robert Patterson's Bruce Wayne is not your regular Batman

Netflix raises prices for all subscription plans

Netflix raises prices for all subscription plans

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever resumes filming

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever resumes filming

Paramount Pictures will produce Tomi Adeyemi's 'Children Of Blood And Bone'

Paramount Pictures will produce Tomi Adeyemi's 'Children Of Blood And Bone'

Euphoria: Four characters that are too good for the show

Euphoria: Four characters that are too good for the show

'Shut up your mouth' - Eedris Abdulkareem drags Charly Boy over 2004 incident with 50 Cent

'Shut up your mouth' - Eedris Abdulkareem drags Charly Boy over 2004 incident with 50 Cent

Mo Abudu responds to criticism of 'Chief Daddy 2'

Mo Abudu responds to criticism of 'Chief Daddy 2'

Trending

Sex tape: IG dancer Janemena credits her 'small boobs' for saving her

Instagram dancer Janemena [Instagram/Janemena]

Kaffy opens up about divorce from husband Joseph Ameh

Kafayat Shafau-Ameh [Instagram/KaffyDance]

Pulse List: 5 Nigerian celebrities who went back to school despite the fame

Nollywood veteran Kanayo O Kanayo and disc jocket, Cuppy [Instagram/KanayoOKanayo] [Instagram/CuppyMusic]

Fans wowed as video of Jackie Appiah's mansion surfaces online (WATCH)

Jackie Appiah's mansion