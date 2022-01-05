Duncan Mighty hospitalised after surviving car accident

The singer took to his Instagram page on Wednesday, January 5, 2022, where he shared photos of his badly bruised body in the hospital.

He captioned the photo with what happened that led to the car crash.

"GOD bless you all for your prayers, 2nd January on our way to uyo our vehicle drove straight into the river after a trailer on a high speed failed break was the last thing i can remember," he wrote.

"Next is seeing myself in a hospital. GOD MADE NO BE MAN MADE. To our rescuers ikwa ibom / ogoni youths GOD second-handORE AND MORE I've been discharged and sound. Na today i get another second hand phone 📱 I say make i cassette the good news."

The music star joins the unfortunate list of celebrities who have been involved in serious car accidents over the last year.