RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Duncan Mighty hospitalised after surviving car accident

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

The singer narrates his close shave to death during car crash.

Nigerian music star Duncan Mighty [Instagram/DuncanMighty]
Nigerian music star Duncan Mighty [Instagram/DuncanMighty]

Nigerian music star Duncan Mighty has been hospitalised after surviving a car accident.

Recommended articles

The singer took to his Instagram page on Wednesday, January 5, 2022, where he shared photos of his badly bruised body in the hospital.

He captioned the photo with what happened that led to the car crash.

www.instagram.com

"GOD bless you all for your prayers, 2nd January on our way to uyo our vehicle drove straight into the river after a trailer on a high speed failed break was the last thing i can remember," he wrote.

"Next is seeing myself in a hospital. GOD MADE NO BE MAN MADE. To our rescuers ikwa ibom / ogoni youths GOD second-handORE AND MORE I've been discharged and sound. Na today i get another second hand phone 📱 I say make i cassette the good news."

www.instagram.com

The music star joins the unfortunate list of celebrities who have been involved in serious car accidents over the last year.

From rapper, Raw and most recently comedian, Klint Da Drunk, these celebs have had close shaves to death.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Duncan Mighty hospitalised after surviving car accident

Duncan Mighty hospitalised after surviving car accident

Uche Maduagwu says he was paid N4.8M over staged fight with Jim Iyke

Uche Maduagwu says he was paid N4.8M over staged fight with Jim Iyke

MARVEL: Morbius gets delayed again!

MARVEL: Morbius gets delayed again!

Jim Iyke says fight with Uche Maduagwu was planned, reveals he was paid handsomely

Jim Iyke says fight with Uche Maduagwu was planned, reveals he was paid handsomely

See the first look of Janet Jackson's tell-all documentary 'JANET'

See the first look of Janet Jackson's tell-all documentary 'JANET'

Top 10 movies of 2021

Top 10 movies of 2021

'I'm yet to see who can rub shoulders with me on this street' - BBNaija's Ka3na brags

'I'm yet to see who can rub shoulders with me on this street' - BBNaija's Ka3na brags

Kanye West and Julia Fox spotted on date night in New York

Kanye West and Julia Fox spotted on date night in New York

Iyabo Ojo and Fathia Balogun reconcile years after beef

Iyabo Ojo and Fathia Balogun reconcile years after beef

Trending

Nollywood actor Ifeanyi Kalu weds Nicolette Ndigwe

Nollywood actor Ifeanyi Kalu and wife Nicolette Ndigwe [Instagram/IfeanyiKalu]

Shatta Wale slams 'disrespectful' Rema for saying he wants 10 Ghana girls to ease stress

Shatta Wale and Rema

'Kasapreko must cancel his deal' - Netizens express disgust over Shatta Wale's rape tweet

Shatta Wale

Davido's 1st baby mama breaks down in tears following reports of fight with 2nd baby mama in nightclub

Davido and his baby mama, Sophie Momodu with their daughter, Imade [LindaIkeji]