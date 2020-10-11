The #EndSars protest across Nigeria has since gotten not only Nigerians talking but celebrities from other countries lending their voices.

On Sunday, October 11, 2020, Canadian rapper, Drake took to his Instagram stories where he re-shared a post from Grace Ladoja calling for Nigerians in the UK to join an #EndSARS protest at the Nigeria High Commission in London.

While Drake was reshared a post about the protest, American singer, Trey Songz took to his Twitter page where he spoke against police brutality in Nigeria.

Drake joins the #EndSars protest in Nigeria [Instagram/ChampagnePapi]

"After doing a little research I would like to speak out against what’s going on in Nigeria right now. Their pleas to #EndSarsNow IS VERY REAL. I have so much love for my Nigerian fans and it’s so hurtful to hear what's happening," he tweeted.

"Police brutality here in America often is an abuse of power-driven by race. To be brutalized, extorted, and murdered by your own people is unimaginable. Prayers up and I’m researching ways I can help. #EndSARS."

American rapper, Chance The Rapper, like other celebrities called for an end to the special police unit in the country.

"#EndSARS NOW #ENDSARSNOW I just started reading up on this travesty taking place in Nigeria. If you have more info to dispense in the replies I’m all ears https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/End_SARS," he tweeted.

For British singer, Estelle, it was the same message '#EndSars.'

"This if For my continent. For my relatives!!!! For humanity. Cannot continue this every day everywhere!!!! #EndSarsNow," she tweeted.

Celebrities in South Africa weren't left out as rapper, Nasty C slammed the police for the crimes they have committed in the country.

"World is fucked up & the people that are supposed to serve & protect are often the biggest problem smh. #EndSARS," he tweeted.

American popular radio personality, Kojo Ebro advised the Nigerian government to fix the menace created by men of the special police unit, SARS.

"When Moms take to the streets the World stops. Fix it now Nigeria. #EndSARS," he tweeted.