Don't let people's opinions on social media control you - Banky W advises

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

He states that the world has gone past the point of caring about people's opinions to being controlled by them.

Nigerian singer and politician Bankole Wellington [Instagram/BankyW]
Nigerian singer and politician Bankole Wellington [Instagram/BankyW]

Banky W appeared as a guest on the recent episode of the Who's In My House show, hosted by Hawa Magaji. While there he was asked how he and his wife Adesua Etomi-Wellington are able to keep their private lives private. In response, the singer stressed that they have learned not to be controlled by people's opinions.

He emphasised that people should not seek validation from others saying, "Don't get your validation from the comments section which is very hard to do in today's times."

"This is because when you post something you immediately want to go and see how many likes and comments. The lesson is to not get the validation from the comment section. You can get the humour from there."

Banky W explained that even though it is human nature to care, it's best to not let other people's opinions control oneself.

"It is unrealistic to not care because you will care about people say. The reason why you take a shower and brush your teeth and get dressed to look pretty is because you care what people think," he said.

"It's good to care but it's bad when you let that control you. I think that we've gotten to a dangerous point in the world where we've gone past the point of caring about people's opinions to being controlled by them. Now people do things just to trend and say things just to go viral or make things up. That's something that Susu and I have to continually learn and remind ourselves and that's how we try to carry ourselves and navigate the world that we're in now," he concluded.

See the full interview below:

