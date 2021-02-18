The music mogul says he commends those who are able to stick to one partner.

Nigerian music mogul Don Jazzy has revealed that he can't be with one partner.

He made this known during a chat with media personality, Nancy Isime during the new season premiere of her show 'The Nancy Isime Show.'

"I don't believe I'm strong enough to be with one person. I think people will run away from me for being truthful. I cannot be dating you and tell you that you are the only one am dating," he said.

"Some people have the strength of when you are attracted to somebody the thing that use to make you attracted other people turns off...I hail you people."

ALSO READ: Actress Nazo Ekezie says as she shoots her shot at Don Jazzy

Nigerian music mogul Don Jazzy speaks to Nancy Isime on his relationship status [Instagram/DonJazzy]

"You are a beautiful woman, but doesn't stop me from admiring madam over there. She's still beautiful."

Born Michael Collins Ajereh, Don Jazzy is a Nigerian record producer, audio engineer, record executive, singer, songwriter, entrepreneur and philanthropist.

He is the founder and the CEO of Mavin Records.