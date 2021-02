CEO, Mavin Records, Don Jazzy has been revealed as the first guest of this season and it seems fans are more than excited to see him on the show.

The television talk show series promises to be packed with vox pops, karaoke and exciting games.

Don Jazzy revealed as first guest on The Nancy Isime Show Season 2

The Nancy Isime Show is powered by Rackterli and proudly refreshed by Malta Guiness.

