Nollywood actress Nazo Ekezie has indicated her interest in going out on a date with her crush, music mogul Don Jazzy.

The up and coming actress made the bold move via her Instagram page on Thursday, November 26, 2020, which happened to be Don Jazzy's birthday.

"I’m shooting my shot..... if I die... I die. @donjazzy I don’t know if you remember I met you the other day at Imax lekki...... me I’m not slim... so I will never ever stress you about loosing weight... I like you like this please let’s go on a date @donjazzy happy birthday my crush❤️," she wrote.

While reacting to her request, Don Jazzy agreed to go on a date with the actress.

"Kai Oya let’s set the date o. I will definitely love to. Thanks a lot ❤️," he said.

Ekezie is an actress, filmmaker, and owner of a production company.