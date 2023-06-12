ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Don Jazzy flaunts 2 newly acquired luxury cars

Anna Ajayi

The CEO of Mavin Records has added to his collection of rides.

Don Jazzy is a proud owner of two Mikano cars.
Don Jazzy is a proud owner of two Mikano cars.

Recommended articles

The producer shared a video on his Instagram page, introducing his followers to his two brand-new cars, which he affectionately referred to as his "girlfriend" and "sidechic."

In the video, Don Jazzy emphasised the significance of acquiring vehicles with zero mileage, highlighting the allure of pristine, untouched machines.

His enthusiasm for his new "loves" was evident as he shared the joys of owning vehicles straight from the showroom.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Don also hinted at a potential business collaboration with @mikanomotors, the source of his new acquisitions.

The musician captioned the post, "My new girlfriend and my new side chic came together. Nothing beats 0 mileage. Go get yours at @mikanomotors."

Don Jazzy is a well-known Nigerian record producer and the CEO of Mavin Records. He has been in the music industry for years, producing hit songs for some of Nigeria's most prominent artists.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a celebrity content writer known for her insightful contributions in the field. She brings a unique perspective to the world of celebrities and entertainment.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Seyi Vibez achieves balance with 'Vibe Till Thy Kingdom Come'

Seyi Vibez achieves balance with 'Vibe Till Thy Kingdom Come'

Don Jazzy flaunts 2 newly acquired luxury cars

Don Jazzy flaunts 2 newly acquired luxury cars

Mr Macaroni narrates ordeal with depression

Mr Macaroni narrates ordeal with depression

Wizkid unfollows every celebrity on Instagram except Naira Marley

Wizkid unfollows every celebrity on Instagram except Naira Marley

Wizkid, D' banj used to come to my studio - Davido

Wizkid, D' banj used to come to my studio - Davido

'Fast X' leads Nigerian box office with ₦32 million

'Fast X' leads Nigerian box office with ₦32 million

Top 5 Nollywood movies that highlight Nigeria's political history

Top 5 Nollywood movies that highlight Nigeria's political history

Stephanie Linus joins jury at 2023 Tribeca film festival

Stephanie Linus joins jury at 2023 Tribeca film festival

Burna Boy wears Thierry Henry his chain after Champions League performance

Burna Boy wears Thierry Henry his chain after Champions League performance

Pulse Sports

Chukwueze denies Real Madrid rumours

Burna Boy: Time and Where to watch Champions League kick-off show Performance

I'm happy with my wife — De Bruyne describes his relationship with Haaland

Manchester City vs Inter: 3 Reasons why Guardiola is already the GOAT football manager

'There are people in Barcelona who don't want me to return' — Messi

EXCLUSIVE: ‘It is only Paul Onuachu’ — Frank Onyeka reveals his Super Eagles friend

Explained: How much will Lionel Messi earn at Inter Miami in USA?

Ese Brume soars to her best mark this season at ORLEN's Cup

Romelu Lukaku gives advice on how to stop racism in football

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kate Henshaw and her beautiful daughter, Gabrielle [Instagram]

Kate Henshaw finally unveils daughter publicly

Portable Zazu welcomes a son [Instagram]

Portable Zazu announces the arrival of sixth child with Yoruba actress

Zainab Balogun suffered from a medical disorder that had an impact on her marriage [Instagram/ZainabBalogun]

Zainab Balogun explains how medical disorder affected her marriage

Eniola Badmus has received an award for her dutiful contributions. [Instagram/EniolaBadmus]

Eniola Badmus receives Certificate of Appreciation from Seyi Tinubu