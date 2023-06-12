Don Jazzy flaunts 2 newly acquired luxury cars

The producer shared a video on his Instagram page, introducing his followers to his two brand-new cars, which he affectionately referred to as his "girlfriend" and "sidechic."

In the video, Don Jazzy emphasised the significance of acquiring vehicles with zero mileage, highlighting the allure of pristine, untouched machines.

His enthusiasm for his new "loves" was evident as he shared the joys of owning vehicles straight from the showroom.

The Don also hinted at a potential business collaboration with @mikanomotors, the source of his new acquisitions.

The musician captioned the post, "My new girlfriend and my new side chic came together. Nothing beats 0 mileage. Go get yours at @mikanomotors."