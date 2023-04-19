I didn't put out my song with Wizkid because it wasn't good enough - Don Jazzy
Don Jazzy has collaborated with a lot of heavyweights in Afrobeats and he has finally revealed why he hasn't released a song with Wizkid.
The Mavin Records boss has revealed why he didn't put out his collaborations with Wizkid. He was asked by a fan when he was going to collaborate with Wizkid and Don Jazzy revealed that they both worked on two songs that have been left in a drive somewhere because they were not good enough.
"I think we did like two songs a while back but we never released it. I think it wasn't good enough. I guess we have those days when you do songs and your people aren't feeling it," Don Jazzy said.
The duo had earlier worked together on the remix of Dr. Sid's smash hit 'Surulere' which also featured Phyno.
"One day, we will be in the studio together and it might happen," Don Jazzy said on the possibility of a new collaboration with the Grammy winner.
