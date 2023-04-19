The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

I didn't put out my song with Wizkid because it wasn't good enough - Don Jazzy

Adeayo Adebiyi

Don Jazzy has collaborated with a lot of heavyweights in Afrobeats and he has finally revealed why he hasn't released a song with Wizkid.

Don Jazzy, Wizkid
Don Jazzy, Wizkid

Recommended articles

The Mavin Records boss has revealed why he didn't put out his collaborations with Wizkid. He was asked by a fan when he was going to collaborate with Wizkid and Don Jazzy revealed that they both worked on two songs that have been left in a drive somewhere because they were not good enough.

"I think we did like two songs a while back but we never released it. I think it wasn't good enough. I guess we have those days when you do songs and your people aren't feeling it," Don Jazzy said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The duo had earlier worked together on the remix of Dr. Sid's smash hit 'Surulere' which also featured Phyno.

"One day, we will be in the studio together and it might happen," Don Jazzy said on the possibility of a new collaboration with the Grammy winner.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Eltee Skhillz set to release 'Power' on Friday April 21

Eltee Skhillz set to release 'Power' on Friday April 21

Pulse List: 7 Nigerian celebrities who quietly ended their marriages

Pulse List: 7 Nigerian celebrities who quietly ended their marriages

I didn't put out my song with Wizkid because it wasn't good enough - Don Jazzy

I didn't put out my song with Wizkid because it wasn't good enough - Don Jazzy

5 top singers to have graced the Nigerian Idol stage

5 top singers to have graced the Nigerian Idol stage

American Grammy-winning producer Timbaland would love to work with Adekunle Gold

American Grammy-winning producer Timbaland would love to work with Adekunle Gold

10 times Joeboy delivered timeless love songs [Pulse Lists]

10 times Joeboy delivered timeless love songs [Pulse Lists]

The Annual Film Mischief (TAFM) festival unveils exciting 2023 lineup

The Annual Film Mischief (TAFM) festival unveils exciting 2023 lineup

'Shanty Town' producer Chichi Nworah reacts to 11 AMVCA nominations

'Shanty Town' producer Chichi Nworah reacts to 11 AMVCA nominations

Kunle Remi reacts to AMVCA nomination snub

Kunle Remi reacts to AMVCA nomination snub

Pulse Sports

Guardiola urges Man City to 'punish' Bayern in return leg

Guardiola urges Man City to 'punish' Bayern in return leg

Jose Mourinho emerging favourite for PSG job

Jose Mourinho emerging favourite for PSG job

Ancelotti confirms injury to key player during Chelsea win

Ancelotti confirms injury to key player during Chelsea win

Spalletti blames refereeing decisions for Milan defeat

Spalletti blames refereeing decisions for Milan defeat

5 UCL records Osimhen could reach against AC Milan

5 UCL records Osimhen could reach against AC Milan

Draymond stomps on Sabonis as Kings stun Warriors in Game 2

Draymond stomps on Sabonis as Kings stun Warriors in Game 2

Todd Boehly describes Chelsea season as 'embarrassing' in post-game speech

Todd Boehly describes Chelsea season as 'embarrassing' in post-game speech

Champions League: Pioli has spotted a Napoli weakness, but will Spalletti find solutions?

Champions League: Pioli has spotted a Napoli weakness, but will Spalletti find solutions?

Ex-Chelsea icon wants to see Kylian Mbappe at Chelsea

Ex-Chelsea icon wants to see Kylian Mbappe at Chelsea

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Davido hosts Timeless Concert press conference in Lagos

Davido hosts press conference ahead of April 23 concert at biggest venue in West Africa

'The Timeless Afro Playlist' by Davido

I don't put my personal business into my music - Davido

Rema

Rema sets new African record on Billboard Hot 100

Rema

Rema 'Calm Down' sets new record for highest charting African song on Billboard Hot 100