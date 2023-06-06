Don Jazzy showers Davido with praises over his achievements

He took Instagram to share his admiration for the younger artist and commend his outstanding accomplishments in the music industry.

The Mavin Records CEO commended the musician’s work ethic, emphasising that it continues to inspire him, even as Davido himself looks up to him as his mentor.

He wrote, "And that's how life is @davido. Now I look at all you have achieved and I am super proud of you. Even with all that success and wealth, I look at your work ethic and I am highly motivated. I'm glad that as a mentor I haven't let you down too. We thank GOD. More blessings bro."

Appreciative of the Don's kind words, Davido responded with affectionate gratitude.

Pulse Nigeria

Don Jazzy's post comes after the Assurance crooner's recent interview with YouTuber Tayo Aina, where Davido spoke about his early music career, his growth in the industry, and his profound respect for the Mavins boss.

He recounted his first encounter with Don Jazzy, likening it to a meeting with Jesus. Davido expressed his awe, stating, "Don Jazzy was my mentor. I remember the first time I saw him, it felt like I was looking at Jesus. It was truly amazing."

The singer acknowledged the record label boss' significant influence on his artistic journey and credited him as a guiding force.