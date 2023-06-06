The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Don Jazzy showers Davido with praises over his achievements

Anna Ajayi

This comes after Davido called the Mavins boss his mentor.

Don Jazzy showers Davido with praises over his achievements
Don Jazzy showers Davido with praises over his achievements

Recommended articles

He took Instagram to share his admiration for the younger artist and commend his outstanding accomplishments in the music industry.

The Mavin Records CEO commended the musician’s work ethic, emphasising that it continues to inspire him, even as Davido himself looks up to him as his mentor.

He wrote, "And that's how life is @davido. Now I look at all you have achieved and I am super proud of you. Even with all that success and wealth, I look at your work ethic and I am highly motivated. I'm glad that as a mentor I haven't let you down too. We thank GOD. More blessings bro."

ADVERTISEMENT

Appreciative of the Don's kind words, Davido responded with affectionate gratitude.

Don Jazzy responds to Davido [Instagram/donjazzy]
Don Jazzy responds to Davido [Instagram/donjazzy] Pulse Nigeria

Don Jazzy's post comes after the Assurance crooner's recent interview with YouTuber Tayo Aina, where Davido spoke about his early music career, his growth in the industry, and his profound respect for the Mavins boss.

He recounted his first encounter with Don Jazzy, likening it to a meeting with Jesus. Davido expressed his awe, stating, "Don Jazzy was my mentor. I remember the first time I saw him, it felt like I was looking at Jesus. It was truly amazing."

ADVERTISEMENT

The singer acknowledged the record label boss' significant influence on his artistic journey and credited him as a guiding force.

Watch the full interview:

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a celebrity content writer known for her insightful contributions in the field. She brings a unique perspective to the world of celebrities and entertainment.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

TOMTOM storms Jos with ‘Breathe For It’ Summit 2.0

TOMTOM storms Jos with ‘Breathe For It’ Summit 2.0

Don Jazzy showers Davido with praises over his achievements

Don Jazzy showers Davido with praises over his achievements

Portable Zazu announces the arrival of fifth child with Yoruba actress

Portable Zazu announces the arrival of fifth child with Yoruba actress

Burna Boy thanks his sister for helping him sell out Wembley Stadium

Burna Boy thanks his sister for helping him sell out Wembley Stadium

I got my six-packs through hardship – Rema

I got my six-packs through hardship – Rema

Here is your first look at Chioma Akpotha's new movie, 'A Smile, A Wink and A Tear'

Here is your first look at Chioma Akpotha's new movie, 'A Smile, A Wink and A Tear'

TY Bello is taking the Gospel to everybody through her music

TY Bello is taking the Gospel to everybody through her music

Kehinde Bankole takes on her next lead role in 'Adire'

Kehinde Bankole takes on her next lead role in 'Adire'

‘I can never be pressured or shaken’ - Iyabo Ojo tells government

‘I can never be pressured or shaken’ - Iyabo Ojo tells government

Pulse Sports

Ese Brume soars to her best mark this season at ORLEN's Cup

Romelu Lukaku gives advice on how to stop racism in football

Victor Osimhen’s unprecedented Capocannoniere

Chukwueze beats two Morocco stars and Ghanaian striker to LaLiga award

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Shaffy Bello ended her marriage due to the challenges posed by long distance. [Instagram/ @shaffybello]

Shaffy Bello opens up about her split from husband after 25-year marriage

Kizz Daniel and his fiancée have now separated. [Instagram]

Kizz Daniel hints at separation from fiancée

Yvonne Jegede vehemently denies ever being wedded to Ned Nwoko [Instagram/iamyvonnejegede]

Yvonne Jegede addresses rumours of secret wedding to Ned Nwoko

Kate Henshaw and her beautiful daughter, Gabrielle [Instagram]

Kate Henshaw finally unveils daughter publicly