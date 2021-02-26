Nigerian music mogul Don Jazzy has acquired another mansion in Lagos.

The record label executive, took to his Instagram page late on Friday, February 26, 2021, where he shared photos of the new property.

"Added this new crib to the portfolio 🙏🏾. Shhhhh my new neighbors are sleeping," he captioned the photos.

Don Jazzy's latest crib is a two-storey mansion located in the highbrow area of Lekki in Lagos.

Don Jazzy, is a Nigerian record producer, audio engineer, record executive, singer, songwriter, entrepreneur and philanthropist.

He is the founder and the CEO of Mavin Records.