Domestic violence is the issue - Cassie Ventura says of viral 2016 abuse video with Diddy

Dennis Da-ala Mirilla

Cassie said that the public's outpouring of love has helped her find peace.

Cassie Ventura in October 2023.Emma McIntyre/Getty Images
Cassie Ventura in October 2023.Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

On Thursday, May 23, Cassie took to Instagram to share her thoughts and emotions, expressing gratitude for the overwhelming support she has received. "Thank you for all of the love and support from my family, friends, strangers and those I have yet to meet," she wrote.

Cassie further explained how the public's outpouring of love has helped her find peace. "The outpouring of love has created a place for my younger self to settle and feel safe now," she added. However, she emphasised that this is just the beginning of her journey. "Domestic Violence is THE issue. It broke me down to someone I never thought I would become. With a lot of hard work, I am better today, but I will always be recovering from the past."

ALSO READ: Diddy's ex girlfriend Cassie accuses him of rape and abuse in new lawsuit

The singer highlighted that her healing journey is ongoing, and the support she has received means everything to her. "This healing journey is never ending, but this support means everything to me," Cassie said. "Thank you."

Cassie's statement follows a lawsuit she filed against Combs last November, which has since been settled. In the lawsuit, she accused Combs of rape and sex trafficking during a decade-long abusive relationship. "After years in silence and darkness, I am finally ready to tell my story, and to speak up on behalf of myself and for the benefit of other women who face violence and abuse in their relationships," Cassie stated. She explained that with the expiration of New York’s Adult Survivors Act approaching, she saw it as an opportunity to speak out about her trauma.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs and actress Cassie Ventura attend the premiere of Lionsgate's 'The Perfect Match' on March 7, 2016 — two days after the music mogul attacked her in a hotel hallway.Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Sean 'Diddy' Combs and actress Cassie Ventura attend the premiere of Lionsgate's 'The Perfect Match' on March 7, 2016 — two days after the music mogul attacked her in a hotel hallway.Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Sean “Diddy” Combs, 54, has denied all allegations. His attorney described the claims as "offensive and outrageous." In a statement released on December 6, Combs addressed the accusations, saying, “ENOUGH IS ENOUGH. For the last couple of weeks, I have sat silently and watched people try to assassinate my character, destroy my reputation and my legacy. Sickening allegations have been made against me by individuals looking for a quick payday.

After CNN first published the video, Diddy apologised for what he called the "darkest times" of his life.

ALSO READ: Diddy disgraced as CNN drops exclusive video of him beating Cassie (WATCH)

"It's so difficult to reflect on the darkest times in your life. Sometimes you gotta do that. I was fucked up. I mean I hit rock bottom but I make no excuses. My behaviour on that video is inexcusable. I take full responsibility for my actions in that video. I'm truly sorry," Diddy said.

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

Dennis Da-ala Mirilla Dennis Da-ala Mirilla Dennis Da-ala Mirilla is an Entertainment and Lifestyle Editor at Pulse Nigeria, a multi-media journalist with experience touching on tech, media, digital culture and pop culture. Reach out on dennis.da-alamirilla@pulse.ng

