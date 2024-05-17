ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Diddy disgraced as CNN drops exclusive video of him beating Cassie (WATCH)

Selorm Tali

In a shocking and disgraceful turn of events, surveillance video from a Los Angeles hotel allegedly shows billionaire entertainment mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs, wearing just socks and a towel around his waist, brutally beating his former girlfriend Cassie Ventura in the hallway in 2016.

Newly released hotel video by CNN shows Diddy allegedly assaulting ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura
Newly released hotel video by CNN shows Diddy allegedly assaulting ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura

Cassie Ventura had sued Combs in November, accusing him of physical and sexual abuse. However, she dropped the case after the parties reached an out-of-court settlement just a day later.

This new video, exclusively obtained by CNN, appears to support Ventura's claims, including a specific allegation that Combs punched her in the face, causing a black eye.

Diddy and Cassie
Diddy and Cassie ece-auto-gen

According to her lawyers, Combs became extremely intoxicated, which led to the violent incident. The lawsuit detailed how Combs allegedly woke up from a drunken stupor, resumed screaming at Ventura, followed her into the hallway, threw her to the ground, and smashed a vase on the floor.

ADVERTISEMENT

Legal experts previously suggested that Ventura's settled lawsuit could still pose problems for Combs. Despite likely signing a nondisclosure agreement as part of the settlement, evidence from the case could still be subpoenaed by prosecutors. This disgraceful video adds to the mounting evidence against him and tarnishes his public image.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs and Cassie Ventura arrives for the 2018 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. The Gala's 2018 theme is Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination.ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)
Sean 'Diddy' Combs and Cassie Ventura arrives for the 2018 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. The Gala's 2018 theme is Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination.ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images) Business Insider USA

Federal agents from Homeland Security Investigations raided Combs' mansions in Los Angeles and Miami earlier this year as part of an ongoing investigation. Derrick Parker, the New York Police Department's former "hip-hop cop" who investigated Combs' role in a 1999 nightclub shooting, commented on the video.

"This video is very damaging to his case," said Parker. "This is gonna hurt him badly because it adds credence to what Ms. Ventura has been alleging about the abuse from him."

Parker also mentioned that the video could accelerate the government's case against Combs. "Everybody's gonna see this, and they're gonna see what a real dirtbag he is. The public itself is gonna see him in a different light. The government now is likely gonna speed up his case."

ADVERTISEMENT

This video is a severe blow to Diddy's reputation and stands as a disgraceful chapter in his career. This is a breaking news story. Stay tuned to Pulse.com.gh for more updates.

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly sharing my thoughts about everyone famous for pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment suck my pen’s ink most.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Hope Samuel wants Nollywood stars to take care of themselves more

Hope Samuel wants Nollywood stars to take care of themselves more

Diddy disgraced as CNN drops exclusive video of him beating Cassie (WATCH)

Diddy disgraced as CNN drops exclusive video of him beating Cassie (WATCH)

House of the Dragon's second season will stream in Africa on Showmax this June

House of the Dragon's second season will stream in Africa on Showmax this June

Ramsey Nouah stars in Ghanaian comedy-drama film 'A Country Ghana'

Ramsey Nouah stars in Ghanaian comedy-drama film 'A Country Ghana'

ID Cabasa taps Odumodublvck, Joeboy, Boj for remake of Styl Plus' 2006 hit single

ID Cabasa taps Odumodublvck, Joeboy, Boj for remake of Styl Plus' 2006 hit single

Actress Queen Wokoma faces backlash for wearing short dress to Junior Pope's funeral

Actress Queen Wokoma faces backlash for wearing short dress to Junior Pope's funeral

Junior Pope's family mourns as Nollywood actor is laid to rest

Junior Pope's family mourns as Nollywood actor is laid to rest

Is Afrobeats ready for a Fuji or Apala album?

Is Afrobeats ready for a Fuji or Apala album?

Tems' EP 'For Broken Ears' gets historic RIAA certification

Tems' EP 'For Broken Ears' gets historic RIAA certification

Pulse Sports

'I want to be beautiful' - Sha’Carri Richardson on why she keeps long nails

Osimhen: PSG set for life after Mbappe with 200 BILLION NAIRA move for Super Eagles star

Osimhen: PSG set for life after Mbappe with 200 BILLION NAIRA move for Super Eagles star

Osimhen’s Champions League dream dies as Juventus and Bologna seal European qualification ahead of Napoli

Osimhen’s Champions League dream dies as Juventus and Bologna seal European qualification ahead of Napoli

Arteta’s Arsenal surpass Wenger's ‘Invincibles’ to break 20-year old Gunners’ record

Arteta’s Arsenal surpass Wenger's ‘Invincibles’ to break 20-year old Gunners’ record

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kanayo O Kanayo says that it is Igbo culture to seek parental blessing after receiving the first salary [Instagram/Kanayo.o.kanayo]

Giving your first salary to your pastor is a waste of time - Kanayo O Kanayo

Davido expresses his anger over doctored image of him in lingerie

Davido slams American blog over photoshopped picture of him in lingerie

Kendrick , Cole and Sarkodie

Kendrick and J Cole are my competition, no one else - Sarkodie

Hilda Baci with her Guinness World Records certificate [Instagram/hildabaci]

Hilda Baci celebrating 1-year anniversary of her cookathon record for next 5 days