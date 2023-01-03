Does Pastor Chris have a new wife? What we know after the divorce from Anita

After their divorce, rumors about Pastor Chris Oyakhilome and Anita Ebhodaghe remarrying other people have been surfacing.

In 2014, a love story that seemed to be taken from a fairytale came to an end. After 23 years of marriage, two kids and a joint global mission of spreading the word of God, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome and his now ex-wife, Anita Ebhodaghe, decided to separate. Two years later, they signed the divorce papers. Why the two were divorced remains unknown.

The divorce between Pastor Chris Oyakhilome and Anita Ebhodaghe brought up multiple rumors in his native Nigeria. In fact, rumors were circulating all over the globe since his Christian mission, Christ Embassy, has believers in every corner of the world.

Frequently, there were speculations about a new wife and remarriage. The same rumors about remarriage were being spread about Anita Ebhodaghe, but both parties have stated that the stories are not true. They both remain single.

Pastor Chris and Anita Ebhodaghe’s joint mission to spread the word of God

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome was born in Nigeria, where he later studied architecture. His Christian values were always with him, and it was during his time at university that he started to feel the urge to spread God’s message.

Being brought up in a Christian family, he founded Christ Embassy, or LoveWorld Inc. as it is also called, in 1987. Today, the ministry is a global network of churches with millions of members worldwide.

Four years after the establishment of the church, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome married Anita Ebhodaghe in 1991.

She studied at the same university that Pastor Chris Oyakhilome attended. With time, she became an essential part of Christ Embassy.

Being known as Pastor Anita, she was the director of the Christ Embassy International Office and was in charge of the branches in the United Kingdom and other countries.

Following the divorce, Anita Ebhodaghe is no longer part of Christ Embassy in any way.

The Oyakhilome children join Christ Embassy

During their marriage, they not only dedicated themselves to God's mission, but they also brought up two daughters: Carissa Sharon Oyakhilome and Charlene Oyakhilome.

Carissa Sharon Oyakhilome was born in 1993 and has always been involved in the LoveWorld Ministry of Music and Arts, writing and singing gospel songs.

Carissa Sharon Oyakhilome got married to a businessman from Ghana in 2018. They had a big ceremony in Nigeria, where Pastor Chris Oyakhilome assisted.

In 2021, they welcomed their first daughter, Arielle Rachelle-Marise.

Regarding Charlene Oyakhilome, fewer details are known as she prefers to keep her privacy private.

She was born in 1995 and now lives in London. Besides having musical talent, like her sister, she is dedicated to her professional career in business and education.

What led to Pastor Chris and Anita Ebhodaghe’s divorce

After 23 years of marriage, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome and Anita Ebhodaghe were separated in 2014. In 2016, the divorce was in place.

Since then, there have been several theories about what led to the divorce. However, none of the theories have ever been confirmed.

It is a known fact that one’s professional life can sometimes conflict with one’s personal life.

It is believed that Pastor Chris Oyakhilome and Anita Ebhodaghe’s dedication to their church undermined their marriage.

While Pastor Chris Oyakhilome led Christ Embassy from Nigeria, Anita Ebhodaghe spent most of the time in London, the United Kingdom, running the church’s activities there.

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome has said that marital problems occur to all couples, even those close to God.

Pastor Chris and Anita Ebhodaghe: Rumors about remarriage

After the divorce, rumors about Pastor Chris Oyakhilome and Anita Ebhodaghe being back together popped up in the media and even within Christ Embassy. Nevertheless, both parties denied these speculations.

Today, Anita Ebhodaghe is living in London, the United Kingdom and has a low-profile new life. She is no longer involved with Christ Embassy, and even though it was reported that she remarried in Britain, she remains unmarried, she said.

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome has not remarried, and he is still dedicated to Christ Embassy.

He spends his time ministering, teaching and healing thousands of people as well as writing new books about Christian living. His daily devotional 'Rhapsody of Realities' was published worldwide in over 1000 languages.

Moreover, he has established tv channels and social media networks, among other things.

