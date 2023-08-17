ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

DJ Kaywise cuts twin brother off for attempting to kidnap girlfriend

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

This is his first post since September 2022.

DJ Kaywise has ostracised his brother for attempting to kidnap his girffriend Nenny B
DJ Kaywise has ostracised his brother for attempting to kidnap his girffriend Nenny B

Recommended articles

The renowned DJ took to his official Instagram page, posting an official press release. In the document, he formally announced his disassociation with his twin brother Kehinde Ayorinde and two of his former workers for their attempted kidnapping of his girlfriend Nenny B.

He clarified that he cut them off three years ago after firing them and was not involved in the attempted kidnapping. DJ Kaywise also pledged to give his full cooperation to the police in arraigning his brother and ex-workers Abraham Losa and Tobi Chukwu.

ADVERTISEMENT

His document shed light on the false allegations levied against him and his girlfriend in an unnamed blog, alleging that he once slapped his mother. The DJ also expressed his displeasure with the fact that his family kept quiet about the allegations while his reputation and Nenny B's were dragged through the mud.

The DJ also noted that if truly his twin and former workers were truly worried about his well-being over the past three years of being cut off, they would have contacted the police. With this, he backed up his belief that they were up to no good.

Since this is his first post after over a year's silence, many of his concerned fans in the comment section have expressed doubts over the validity of the press release.

All this comes after his girlfriend posted a CCTV video of the suspects positioning themselves outside her house whilst she awaited a delivery. Unknown to her, they were outside but with a stroke of luck, Kaywise was in her residence and helped her intercept her package. Based on the video posted to her page, the men were evidently upset by Kaywise's arrival, scurrying off immediately.

ADVERTISEMENT

She has, however, noted that some of the suspects were apprehended by the police.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Stop doing drugs - Naira Marley admonishes fans

Stop doing drugs - Naira Marley admonishes fans

Tolanibaj feels disrespected by Neo on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Tolanibaj feels disrespected by Neo on 'BBNaija All Stars'

DJ Kaywise cuts twin brother off for attempting to kidnap girlfriend

DJ Kaywise cuts twin brother off for attempting to kidnap girlfriend

'Orisa' breaks records, crosses ₦100 million at Nigerian box office

'Orisa' breaks records, crosses ₦100 million at Nigerian box office

Cee-C affirms Mercy's win in her previous season on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Cee-C affirms Mercy's win in her previous season on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Fireboy's 'Bandana' featuring Asake is the most streamed song in Nigeria

Fireboy's 'Bandana' featuring Asake is the most streamed song in Nigeria

Adekunle and Venita share their first kiss on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Adekunle and Venita share their first kiss on 'BBNaija All Stars'

How Eldee got scammed by fake investors in Nigeria

How Eldee got scammed by fake investors in Nigeria

Angel recounts her suicide attempt to Soma on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Angel recounts her suicide attempt to Soma on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Pulse Sports

Real Madrid set to battle Bayern Munich for Chelsea star

Real Madrid set to battle Bayern Munich for Chelsea star

Legendary Barcelona defender Pique explains how to stop Haaland

Legendary Barcelona defender Pique explains how to stop Haaland

Australia vs France: Maltidas make history after longest shootout in FIFAWWC

Australia vs France: Maltidas make history after longest shootout in FIFAWWC

Awoniyi goal not enough as Saka wonderstrike gives Arsenal win over Nottingham Forest

Awoniyi goal not enough as Saka wonderstrike gives Arsenal win over Nottingham Forest

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nigerian singer Sina Rambo's wife Heidi is done this time [Instagram/SinaRambo]

I refuse to be silent - Sina Rambo's estranged wife Heidi airs dirty laundry

Rihanna is reportedly now a mother of 2!!

Rihanna reportedly gives birth to baby number 2, a girl!

Portable denies ever having a relationship with Queen Dami, wife of the late Alaafin of Oyo [Platinum]

Portable addresses rumours about his relationship with late Alaafin of Oyo's wife

Nigerian singer 2Face does not want to lose his wife Annie to anyone else.

Tuface Idibia does not want anyone to steal his wife Annie from him